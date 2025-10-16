Nigeria Slips to 4th in Africa’s Financial Market Rankings as South Africa, Mauritius, and Uganda Lead 2025 Index

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 (Naija247news / Reuters) — South Africa has retained its position as Africa’s most advanced financial market, followed by Mauritius and Uganda, while Nigeria slipped to fourth place despite implementing one of the continent’s most ambitious foreign exchange reforms in years.

The findings are contained in the 2025 Absa–OMFIF Africa Financial Markets Index, released on Thursday, which assesses the financial market maturity of 29 African economies based on openness, transparency, regulatory environment, and access to capital.

Global Volatility Hits African Markets

The report reveals that seismic shifts in global trade, reduced foreign aid, and rising tariff uncertainty have shaken many of Africa’s financial systems over the past year.

While 10 countries recorded improvements, 11 saw declines and 8 remained unchanged.

“On a headline basis, the last year may feel like a bit of a disappointment,” said Kenny Fihla, Chief Executive of Absa Group, during the index presentation.

“But the detail shows that progress continues to be made across the region, particularly in foreign exchange reforms, improved product diversity, and climate-aligned finance,” he added.

Green Finance Gains Ground

One of the key highlights of the 2025 index is the growing traction for climate-aligned finance.

At least four African countries issued green bonds for the first time in the past year, while Egypt launched the continent’s first regulated voluntary carbon market.

Meanwhile, Ghana introduced climate stress testing for banks, aligning its financial stability framework with environmental risk management — a move analysts say will influence other West African markets.

The trend marks a significant step toward sustainable finance in Africa, as investors increasingly demand instruments that address climate risk and energy transition.

Bond and Equity Markets Struggle

Despite these reforms, bond market activity thinned across most African nations, with pension fund assets stagnating.

According to the report, secondary bond trading was particularly subdued outside South Africa, Egypt, and Uganda due to tight liquidity and investor caution amid global uncertainties.

Nigeria and Ghana were among the countries that experienced sharp declines in bond trading, linked to the ongoing restructuring of government debt and volatility in foreign exchange markets.

The equity markets also struggled. The report noted that outside of South Africa and Egypt, the equity turnover ratio dropped by 11% year-on-year, reflecting subdued investor participation and weaker corporate earnings.

Nigeria’s Position: Progress and Pressure

Nigeria’s drop to fourth place comes despite major reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including the unification of the naira’s exchange rate and removal of fuel subsidies — moves that were initially praised by investors but later tempered by inflation and liquidity constraints.

Analysts say the decline underscores the slow recovery of investor confidence following the naira’s devaluation and the ongoing adjustments in monetary policy under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, the report credited Nigeria for taking “bold steps toward currency market transparency” and noted improvements in regulatory clarity.

Still, FX illiquidity, debt burden, and limited market depth remain major barriers to financial integration.

Regional Standouts

While South Africa maintained the number one position thanks to its robust financial institutions and deep capital markets, Mauritius held steady at second place with strong offshore banking and digital finance frameworks.

Uganda, in a surprise rise, climbed to third place after implementing new financial inclusion programs and strengthening central bank independence.

Namibia retained fifth place after launching a central securities depository, improving local bond market operations and settlement efficiency.

Elsewhere, Rwanda moved up three spots to 12th following new tax treaty agreements that improved investor confidence and cross-border capital mobility.

Africa’s Shifting Financial Landscape

The index, now in its ninth edition, continues to serve as a benchmark for policy reforms aimed at attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and promoting financial stability across Africa.

OMFIF analysts warned that without stronger regulatory collaboration and intra-African trade financing, several economies could remain vulnerable to external shocks and capital outflows.

Nonetheless, experts say that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and emerging digital payment systems could help strengthen market integration in the medium term.

Outlook: Reform Momentum Must Continue

Despite setbacks in some markets, Absa and OMFIF noted cautious optimism.

“The combination of foreign exchange liberalisation, sustainable finance, and improved governance will be key to unlocking Africa’s financial potential,” the report concluded.

Nigeria, with its large population and deepening reform agenda, remains a critical player in that transformation — but its ability to balance inflation, liquidity, and growth will determine whether it can reclaim the top spot in future rankings.

Reporting by Reuters

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.