FootBall

Nigeria Set to Face Gabon in African Semi-Finals of 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Offs

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Super Eagles and Gabon to clash in Morocco, with Cameroon and DR Congo contesting the other semi-final for a chance at the inter-confederation play-offs

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Gabon in the semi-finals of the African section of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs after finishing as one of the continent’s top runners-up. The showdown comes after Nigeria’s 4–0 demolition of Benin, while Gabon secured second place in Group F with a 2–0 win against Burundi.

DR Congo and Cameroon also advanced to the play-offs, set to meet in the other semi-final. The matches will take place in Morocco from November 13 to 16 as single-leg knockouts, with the winners meeting three days later in a final.

The play-off winner will earn a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs in March 2026, giving Africa a chance to add another representative to the expanded 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

CAF will determine the venue for the mini-tournament. If games are tied after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will follow, with penalties deciding the winner if necessary.

Africa’s nine group winners have already qualified directly for the World Cup finals, while the play-offs provide one more opportunity for continental representation.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

