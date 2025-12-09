Nigeria Senate Approves Tinubu’s Deployment of Troops to Foil Benin Coup Attempt

ABUJA, Dec 9, 2025 – The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s deployment of troops to the Benin Republic, responding to a request from Benin’s government to quell an attempted coup over the weekend.

In a letter to lawmakers, Tinubu said Benin authorities requested the “exceptional and immediate provision of air support” by Nigeria’s armed forces following an unconstitutional seizure of power by mutinying soldiers attempting to overthrow President Patrice Talon.

Under Nigerian law, any foreign military deployment requires Senate approval, which was granted as part of Nigeria’s commitment to regional stability and its “close ties of brotherhood and friendship” with Benin, Tinubu emphasized.

On Monday, Benin officials reported that Nigerian fighter jets had conducted airstrikes to neutralize the coup plot, preventing the mutineers from seizing power.

Tinubu urged lawmakers to act swiftly to support the stability of Benin, noting the countries share a border of more than 700 km and highlighting the broader regional security implications.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray declared West Africa to be “in a state of emergency,” citing multiple crises, including coups and jihadist violence. The bloc has condemned the attempted coup in Benin and ordered the deployment of its standby force to restore order.

The incident underscores Nigeria’s leading role in regional security and the commitment of ECOWAS to safeguard democratic institutions in West Africa.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.