Nigeria Secures $500m World Bank Funding to Boost MSMEs, Women-Led Businesses and Agribusiness

ABUJA, Dec. 20, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria has secured a $500 million World Bank financing package aimed at easing one of the country’s most stubborn economic bottlenecks: access to credit for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which form the backbone of jobs, local production, and household incomes across the country.

The funding, approved by the World Bank on Saturday, consists of a $400 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and a $100 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The intervention will be delivered through the Fostering Inclusive Finance for MSMEs in Nigeria (FINCLUDE) project and implemented by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), with risk-sharing guarantees provided by its subsidiary, Impact Credit Guarantee Limited.

For Nigeria, where over 90 per cent of businesses fall into the MSME category, the approval is being framed as a critical push to unlock growth at the grassroots. Despite their scale and economic importance, Nigerian MSMEs contribute nearly half of national GDP yet remain largely excluded from formal banking. Industry data cited by the World Bank shows that fewer than one in twenty MSMEs can access bank credit, with most available loans short-term, high-interest, and tied to collateral requirements that many small entrepreneurs cannot meet.

The financing gap has been particularly damaging for women-led enterprises and agribusinesses, two segments central to Nigeria’s employment base, food security, and rural economies. Women-owned businesses face higher rejection rates and limited access to tailored financial products, while agribusiness operators struggle to secure longer-tenor financing for equipment, processing, storage, and logistics.

Under FINCLUDE, Nigerian authorities expect the new funding to expand affordable, longer-term financing and support financial products better aligned with the realities of small businesses. The programme prioritises women-led firms and agribusinesses, sectors widely regarded as offering the highest multiplier effects for jobs and community development.

Speaking on the approval, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, said improving access to finance for MSMEs is essential for inclusive growth and job creation in Nigeria.

By easing credit constraints for viable small businesses, particularly those led by women and operating in agriculture, Verghis said Nigeria could accelerate economic growth and deliver measurable benefits across urban and rural communities. He added that the project would help Nigerian entrepreneurs secure financing to expand operations, invest in staff, and improve productivity, while also encouraging lenders to adopt fairer, longer-term lending practices.

Through the Development Bank of Nigeria, the programme will strengthen the capacity of commercial banks, microfinance banks, and non-bank financial institutions, including financial technology firms, to issue larger loans with longer repayment periods. The involvement of Impact Credit Guarantee Limited will allow lenders to share risk, making it easier to extend credit to businesses previously considered too risky.

Beyond funding, the project includes technical assistance to modernise Nigeria’s lending ecosystem. This includes the use of AI-enabled digital platforms to improve credit assessment, speed up loan approvals, enhance data usage, and strengthen impact tracking for both MSMEs and financial institutions.

The World Bank estimates that FINCLUDE could mobilise about $1.89 billion in private capital and expand debt financing to 250,000 Nigerian MSMEs, including at least 150,000 women-led businesses and 100,000 agribusinesses. The programme is also expected to issue up to $800 million in credit guarantees and extend the average maturity of MSME loans in Nigeria to around three years, a significant shift in a market dominated by short-term lending.

Economists say longer-tenor loans could enable Nigerian businesses to invest in machinery, factories, workforce expansion, and productivity-enhancing technology—turning access to finance into sustained jobs and economic growth.

The approval adds to Nigeria’s expanding portfolio of World Bank-supported programmes at a time of rising debt concerns. As of June 30, 2025, Nigeria’s external debt stood at $46.98 billion, according to the Debt Management Office. The World Bank Group remains Nigeria’s largest single creditor, accounting for $19.39 billion, or 41.3 per cent, of total external debt.

While the new facility is being welcomed as a lifeline for small businesses, analysts note that its success will ultimately depend on effective implementation, transparency, and measurable impact on real Nigerian enterprises struggling to survive under high interest rates, inflation, and weak consumer demand.

