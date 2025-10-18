Menu
Nigeria Seals Landmark Deal with China’s LONGi to Establish 1,000MW Solar Panel Factory

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

In a bold move toward accelerating its energy transition, Nigeria has signed a landmark agreement with Chinese solar energy giant LONGi to establish a 1,000-megawatt-capacity solar panel manufacturing factory within its borders.

Naija247news understands that the agreement was facilitated by the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) as part of the federal government’s broader push to localize renewable energy production and reduce dependence on imported solar technologies. The deal is seen as a pivotal step in achieving Nigeria’s clean energy targets under the Renewed Hope Solarization Programme.

According to Naija247news, the facility will not only enhance local manufacturing capacity but is also expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs across the renewable energy value chain. This move comes amid growing concerns over the country’s energy deficit and the need to diversify energy sources in line with global sustainability trends.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made by the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi, who emphasized that the collaboration with LONGi—the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer—will provide a significant boost to Nigeria’s solar energy ambitions.

Dr. Abdullahi noted that the partnership aligns strategically with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places renewable energy at the core of national infrastructure development plans.

“This is a transformative deal for Nigeria’s clean energy sector. By establishing a domestic manufacturing hub, we are not only reducing our import dependency but also building technical capacity and creating employment opportunities,” Naija247news reports that the ECN boss stated.

Naija247news gathered that the proposed factory will serve both local and regional markets, with potential for exports across West Africa, positioning Nigeria as a renewable energy manufacturing hub on the continent.

Analysts say this development marks a significant policy shift that prioritizes sustainable energy and local content in infrastructure development. With rising electricity demand and global pressures to decarbonize, Nigeria’s engagement with LONGi could not have come at a more critical time.

Naija247news understands that preliminary work on the project is expected to commence soon, with key government and private stakeholders working to finalize implementation timelines and financing structures.

Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling.

