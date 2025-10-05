Nigeria Says “ECOWAS Court Must Be Reformed to Enhance Access to Justice”

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has called for urgent reforms in the ECOWAS Court of Justice to strengthen citizens’ access to justice and promote regional integration.

Speaking at the opening of the Court’s 2025/2026 Legal Year in Abuja, themed “ECOWAS Court and International Law: Expanding Access and Navigating Contemporary Challenges,” Fagbemi said Nigeria remains committed to supporting the Court as a pillar of regional stability and human rights.

“We are committed to working with member states to enhance the Court’s effectiveness, independence, and accessibility,” Fagbemi said, pledging to align Nigeria’s domestic laws with ECOWAS obligations while respecting the country’s constitutional order.

He stressed that the ECOWAS Court must evolve to address emerging challenges such as digital freedoms, cybercrime, and cross-border corruption, noting that justice delivery in the region should reflect modern realities.

Fagbemi also called on member states to harmonize their legal systems and pursue uniform enforcement standards, adding that divergent systems weaken regional credibility and the rule of law.

The Minister urged the Court to study successful models like the European Court of Human Rights and the East African Court of Justice to strengthen transparency and judicial independence.

He further recommended institutionalizing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms to reduce litigation burdens and expand access to justice, especially for citizens at the grassroots level.

“By promoting ADR and harmonized standards, the ECOWAS Court can become more inclusive and responsive to the realities of West Africans,” he added.

Fagbemi emphasized that the Court should complement the Intergovernmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) by safeguarding financial integrity and combating terrorism financing.

In his remarks, Justice Komba Kamanda, Chief Justice of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Judicial Council, disclosed ongoing discussions on creating an ECOWAS Court of Appeal to strengthen judgment enforcement.

He also stressed the need for broader public outreach so citizens across the region better understand the Court’s mandate and relevance.

The ECOWAS Court’s annual Legal Year provides a platform for member states and stakeholders to review achievements, address challenges, and chart a new course for regional justice delivery.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.