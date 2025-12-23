Nigeria Says Diplomatic Rift With US ‘Largely Resolved’ Amid Security Cooperation

Abuja, Dec. 22, 2025 – The Federal Government of Nigeria said on Monday that its recent diplomatic tensions with the United States, triggered by threats from President Donald Trump over the alleged targeting of Christians, “has been largely resolved.”

Information Minister Mohammed Idris made the announcement at a year-end press briefing in Abuja, describing the resolution as the result of “firm, respectful engagement culminating in a strengthened partnership between America and Nigeria.”

The spat, which saw Trump characterise violence against Nigerian Christians as an “existential threat” amounting to “genocide,” drew mixed reactions domestically and internationally. While some welcomed the US attention, critics argued it risked inflaming religious divisions in Africa’s most populous nation.

Government officials and independent analysts emphasise that Nigeria’s armed conflicts are far more complex, affecting both Muslim and Christian communities. The country faces multiple security challenges, including jihadist insurgency in the northeast, armed banditry and kidnappings in the northwest, and herder-farmer clashes in central regions, which are largely driven by land and resource disputes rather than religion.

Idris highlighted that recent engagements, including a US congressional delegation visit earlier this month, signal a more constructive trajectory in bilateral relations. Despite this, Nigeria remains on Washington’s list of countries of “particular concern” over alleged religious freedom violations.

The Information Minister also defended a recent aid agreement in which the US will contribute $2.1 billion, noting that the funds — while supporting Christian faith-based healthcare providers — would ultimately benefit all Nigerians.

Analysts have noted a parallel uptick in US reconnaissance flights over known forest strongholds of jihadist groups, suggesting a renewed emphasis on security cooperation alongside diplomatic reconciliation.

“The recent diplomatic tensions have been managed in a way that reinforces the strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United States,” Idris said. “Our focus remains on peace, security, and equitable development for all citizens.”

The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts by Nigeria to address multifaceted security threats while balancing sensitive international relations, particularly with countries closely monitoring religious and human rights issues.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.