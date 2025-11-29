Nigeria says 30% global methane-cut target by 2030 is achievable — Ekpo

Nigeria can realistically meet the Global Methane Pledge target of cutting methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, the Federal Government said on Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to curbing one of the world’s most dangerous climate-heating gases.

Dr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), made the declaration in Abuja at the opening of a two-day Sub-Saharan African Roundtable on Methane Emissions, hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the African Energy Commission (AFREC).

Ekpo described methane as “one of the most potent greenhouse gases accelerating global warming,” noting that Nigeria has already built institutional and operational momentum to reduce emissions in the oil and gas sector.

He highlighted recent milestones, including the publication of Nigeria’s Methane Action Plan — the first of its kind in Africa — sustained drops in routine gas flaring, extensive national mapping of flare sites, and progress under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme.

According to him, the rollout of leak-detection technologies, broader household deployment of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and continued infrastructure expansion under the Decade of Gas Initiative all strengthen Nigeria’s methane-management capacity.

“These actions demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to environmental stewardship, economic diversification, improved energy access and public health,” Ekpo said.

Dr. Emeka Obi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said the roundtable comes at a turning point as global focus shifts from broad climate declarations to measurable emissions-reduction outcomes.

Obi noted that methane reduction sits at the heart of Nigeria’s environmental and economic goals, warning that decades of gas flaring and venting have caused extensive financial losses and environmental damage.

He stressed that the Federal Government is reversing the trend through the regulatory enforcement mechanisms embedded in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which prohibits unauthorised flaring and strengthens oversight across the energy value chain.

Obi also referenced Nigeria’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which commits the country to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 47 per cent conditionally — and 20 per cent unconditionally — by 2030 with international support.

“These commitments are not abstract targets; they are embedded in national programmes, policy reforms and infrastructure investments currently underway,” he said.

He urged African governments to treat methane reduction not just as a climate obligation but as a development accelerator capable of delivering cleaner industries, better public health outcomes, expanded energy access, job creation and increased investment inflows.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.