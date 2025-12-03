Nigeria–Russia Relations Strengthen as Lagos Explores New Opportunities in Energy, AI, and Manufacturing

•To Explore New Opportunities In Energy, Technology

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the state’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the Russian Federation, citing Lagos’ pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic, cultural, and historical landscape.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated this during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Andrey L. Podelyshev, held at the Official Residence of the Deputy Governor, Ikoyi, Lagos, noted that Nigeria and Russia share decades of robust diplomatic and development partnerships

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that bilateral momentum had slowed over the years due to some exigencies, but stressed that both countries’ foreign affairs ministries are currently working to revive and strengthen these ties.

The Governor emphasised that Lagos is Nigeria’s former federal capital and current economic hub, which contributes about 30 percent of the nation’s GDP, making it a strategic gateway for international cooperation and investment.

“Nigeria and Russia’s relationships have gone far in many areas. The Ajaokuta Steel Mill and the Oshogbo Steel Mill were built by the Russians. We have a long history together,” he said.

The Governor expressed confidence that the Lagos State Government would partner in some sectors proposed by the Russian Government, adding that the state remains open to productive negotiations and partnerships.

Sanwo-Olu expressed interest in the various technological and energy solutions presented by the Russian delegation, comprising digital innovations, solar power technologies, and especially the floating nuclear power plant model with a capacity of 100–200 MW and a lifespan of up to 60 years.

The Governor noted that such solutions could uniquely benefit Lagos, where 30 percent of the landmass is water and space constraints require innovative approaches such as floating solar installations.

He further confirmed that the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperative, Trade, and Industry is already engaging directly with Russian counterparts, including ongoing discussions related to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Earlier in his remarks, Podelyshev stated that Russia is ready and interested in establishing a strong economic relationship with Lagos, adding that fostering a closer partnership between the two regions is essential for economic growth and development.

He added that Russia’s capital, Moscow, functions not only as the official political centre, but also as a financial and industrial capital, noting that Moscow and Lagos face similar challenges in urban infrastructure, transport, utilities, and social services. He said, “In this regard, we must consider it reasonable to explore bilateral ties along the Russia-Lagos or St. Petersburg–Lagos lines, including the establishment of partner-city or sister-city cooperation.”

He highlighted the key areas where there can be a bilateral relationship between the two cities, including Artificial Intelligence, Education, Economy, Infrastructures, Power, among other areas, stressing that the partnership will provide more development in different areas in both countries.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.