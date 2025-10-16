“Nigeria Risks Chaos Unless We Unite Against Insecurity,” Northern Islamic Leaders Warn

Kaduna | Naija247news

Leading Islamic scholars and political figures from Northern Nigeria have expressed deep concern over the worsening state of insecurity across the country, warning that Nigeria risks descending into chaos unless urgent and decisive measures are taken.

Speaking at a special summit of Northern Ulamas held in Kaduna, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Bamalli, urged Muslim leaders to unite in confronting the growing misuse of social media and the wave of violence threatening national stability.

“This is the time to unite the Muslim Ummah,” the Sultan said. “Our clerics must preach peace, tolerance, and national unity in line with Islamic teachings. Social media must also be regulated because it is increasingly being used to spread division and hatred.”

The summit, which brought together Islamic scholars, politicians, and traditional rulers, focused on finding sustainable solutions to insecurity, religious intolerance, and the misuse of digital platforms in spreading fake news and hate speech.

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, emphasized the importance of collaboration between religious leaders and lawmakers in advancing peace and governance.

“Security is everyone’s business,” Doguwa stated. “We in the National Assembly will support any initiative that unites our people and upholds Islamic values.”

Similarly, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari (Zamfara West) cautioned against placing all blame for insecurity on the government, noting that the crisis originated within northern communities before spreading nationwide.

“Insecurity started in Muslim-dominated areas. We can’t blame the government alone,” Yari said. “The solution lies in our hands — in unity, action, and honest dialogue. We must face economic realities instead of expecting miracles.”

He also raised concerns about the dangers of unregulated social media, which he said had become a tool for misinformation and character assassination.

“Social media doesn’t spare anyone — rich or poor. We are all victims of its abuse. It’s time to regulate it and use it responsibly, as other nations do,” Yari added.

Prominent Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi called for deeper dialogue among Islamic sects to address the root causes of poverty, extremism, and banditry, which he alleged were being exploited by external forces.

“Banditry is being fuelled by outsiders who covet our mineral wealth,” Gumi warned. “They use uneducated herders as pawns in a larger game. We must talk among ourselves and end it internally.”

He further advocated for a balanced review of laws on social media defamation, stressing that such reforms must not stifle free expression. According to him, the goal of the summit was to promote unity, reform, and national stability.

The meeting ended with a collective resolution by participants to strengthen inter-sect cooperation, promote peaceful dialogue, and reinforce the moral and social roles of religious leadership in addressing insecurity, disunity, and economic hardship in Northern Nigeria.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.