Nigeria Revenue Service Replaces FIRS, Promises Modern, Digitalised Tax System – Adedeji

Abuja, Jan. 6, 2026 (NAN) — The newly established Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) is set to redefine the nation’s tax administration by replacing the defunct Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with a modern, centralised, and intelligence-driven system, the agency’s Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, has said.

Speaking in a televised interview monitored from Abuja, Adedeji explained that the transformation goes far beyond a change of name. “NRS is not just branding. It is a total institutional upgrade,” he said, adding that the new architecture consolidates previously fragmented revenue functions under one digitalised platform with integrated data and automated processes.

“We are moving from a system of multiple agencies and manual discretion to a unified, intelligent, and modernised revenue authority,” Adedeji emphasised.

NRS Overhaul: From Fragmentation to Efficiency

The Executive Chairman said the overhaul aligns with the provisions of the recently enacted tax reform laws, which officially renamed Nigeria’s apex tax authority from FIRS to NRS. Under the new framework:

Multiple revenue-related functions previously spread across several agencies are consolidated.

Data integration and automation are central, reducing opportunities for errors and discretion.

Revenue administration is centralised and intelligence-driven, enhancing compliance and efficiency.

Adedeji dismissed circulating claims that the tax reform laws were altered after passage by the National Assembly, clarifying that only the officially gazetted Acts carry legal authority.

“An Act of the National Assembly becomes effective only after Presidential assent and official gazetting. Revenue agencies, courts, and taxpayers are therefore guided solely by the gazetted law, not draft bills, committee reports, or chamber debates,” he explained.

He added that neither the executive arm nor the revenue authority has any legal capacity or incentive to alter the law post-passage, reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparent and predictable tax administration.

Supporting Fiscal Objectives and Economic Growth

Dr Adedeji said the establishment of NRS is also designed to support the Federal Government’s broader fiscal consolidation and revenue mobilisation goals.

Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio has improved, reaching about 13.5 per cent as at October 2025 , but remains below the African average and significantly lower than peer emerging markets .

The focus of the new system, he emphasised, is on taxing profits and returns, not capital or poverty . “We are not going to tax poverty; we want to tax prosperity,” Adedeji said. The NRS chairman noted that by leveraging digital technology, data analytics, and intelligence-led enforcement , the authority aims to increase compliance, broaden the tax base, and deliver a fairer and more efficient system for individuals and businesses alike.



“Our goal is a transparent, accountable, and citizen-friendly revenue authority that fosters growth while ensuring that wealth, not subsistence, is taxed,” he said.

Implications for Businesses and Investors

Businesses can expect faster processing, less bureaucratic friction, and clearer guidance on tax obligations.

Investors will benefit from greater transparency and predictability, supporting confidence in Nigeria’s investment climate.

Government revenue will be more efficiently mobilised to fund infrastructure, social programmes, and development projects.

Dr Adedeji’s remarks signal a major shift in Nigeria’s approach to taxation, moving towards a system that prioritises digital efficiency, centralisation, and economic fairness, while also positioning the country to increase its tax-to-GDP ratio and close the gap with regional and global peers.

