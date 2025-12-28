Nigeria reiterates support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

ABUJA, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Nigerian government has urged regional and international actors to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and assist in rebuilding a stable, prosperous, and resilient nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, made the statement through the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, affirming Nigeria’s firm and unequivocal support for the sovereignty, unity, and statehood of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

“Nigeria recognises the Somali government as the legitimate authority representing its people and commends ongoing efforts toward peace, security, and national reconciliation,” Tuggar said.

The minister stressed that Somalia’s stability is essential for peace and security across the Horn of Africa and the African continent at large. He condemned any actions or rhetoric that undermine Somalia’s constitutional order or territorial integrity.

“The Government of Nigeria calls on all actors to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and support its institutions in rebuilding a stable, prosperous, and resilient nation. We urge international actors not to recognise any part of Somalia as an independent entity, as such moves would escalate the crisis,” Tuggar added.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to upholding the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all United Nations and African Union member states, in accordance with the UN Charter and the African Union’s Constitutive Act.

(NAN)

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.