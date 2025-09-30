Nigeria Records First Petrol Export Worth N371.54 Billion, Boosting Global Trade Ambitions

Lagos, Nigeria — Nigeria has exported petrol valued at N371.54 billion in the second quarter of 2025, marking the first time the product has appeared in the country’s official export records. The milestone follows the start-up of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and its first recorded shipment of petrol.

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), petrol accounted for 1.63 percent of total exports in Q2 2025, compared to zero in both the previous quarter and the same period in 2024.

Export Destinations Highlight Global Ambitions

Of the recorded shipments, N85.83 billion worth of petrol was delivered to West Africa, while over three-quarters of exports found markets in Asia and the Middle East. This distribution underscores the refinery’s global orientation from the outset, positioning Nigeria as a key player in regional and international fuel markets.

Despite this progress, Nigeria continues to import significantly larger volumes of petrol than it exports. NBS data shows that petrol imports in Q2 2025 reached N2.38 trillion, down from N4.36 trillion in the same quarter of 2024, but still more than six times the value of exports. For the first half of 2025, the combined import bill totaled N4.14 trillion, nearly half of the N8.18 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Implications for Nigeria’s Economy and Energy Sector

The addition of petrol to Nigeria’s export list offers new foreign exchange earnings at a time when crude oil production struggles to meet targets. Analysts note that Dangote Refinery’s operational capacity could reduce the nation’s reliance on imports and enhance its influence in West Africa’s fuel supply chain.

Currently, the region sources approximately 70 percent of its petrol from outside Africa, making Nigeria’s emergence as a regional supplier a potential game-changer. Sustained exports could shift pricing power away from traditional suppliers in Europe and Asia, providing both economic and geopolitical leverage.

The milestone also highlights the strategic impact of domestic refining capacity, as Nigeria seeks to transition from a crude-exporting nation to a refined-product exporter, reducing import dependency and improving energy security.

Future Prospects and Regional Leadership

Experts say the success of Nigeria’s petrol exports could:

Strengthen Nigeria’s position as a fuel hub for West Africa.

Provide reliable foreign exchange inflows in a challenging economic environment.

Encourage other refiners in the region to increase domestic refining and export capacity.

With the Dangote Refinery already demonstrating global-scale operational capacity, Nigeria’s entry into petrol exports could redefine regional supply chains and contribute to stabilizing fuel availability in West Africa.

“If Nigeria sustains these exports, it could become a pricing influencer in the regional fuel market, challenging traditional European and Asian exporters,” said an energy market analyst.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s first recorded petrol export is a historic achievement for the nation’s energy sector. While imports still dominate, the move signals a shift towards domestic refining and export-led growth, reinforcing Nigeria’s role as a regional and global energy player.

The next steps will be critical in determining whether this milestone can be sustained and scaled, providing long-term benefits to the Nigerian economy and enhancing West Africa’s energy independence.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.