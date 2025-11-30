Nigeria receives $20.9 billion in capital inflows in 2025 – Cardoso

Nigeria has recorded a major rebound in foreign investment flows, attracting $20.98 billion in capital inflows within the first ten months of 2025, according to Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso. The figure represents a 70% increase compared to total inflows in 2024 and a remarkable 428% surge from the $3.9 billion recorded in 2023.

Cardoso revealed the data during the 60th Annual Bankers’ Dinner, attributing the renewed investor appetite for Nigerian assets to strengthened macroeconomic policies, ongoing FX market reforms and greater transparency across the financial system. Although the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has so far released only first-quarter data showing $5.6 billion in capital importation, the CBN’s broader assessment indicates significant recovery momentum in the external sector.

The apex bank governor noted that Nigeria’s current account balance recorded one of its strongest improvements in years, rising by more than 85% from $2.85 billion in Q1 2025 to $5.28 billion in Q2. This performance was supported by rising non-oil exports, improved FX flows and sustained investor confidence.

Cardoso also disclosed that the country’s external reserves climbed to $46.7 billion by mid-November 2025—Nigeria’s highest level in almost seven years. With more than ten months of import cover, Nigeria’s external buffers are now at their strongest point in a decade. He emphasised that the reserve build-up is happening organically, driven by a more efficient FX market and stronger non-oil earnings rather than external borrowing.

Non-oil exports delivered an exceptional performance, expanding by over 18% year-on-year. The growth was attributed to exchange-rate flexibility under the market-determined FX regime, which has improved the competitiveness of Nigerian goods abroad.

Diaspora remittances also strengthened in 2025, growing by approximately 12% following improvements in transparency, settlement efficiency and reporting practices within the FX ecosystem. Confidence in official channels has increased further with the introduction of the Non-Resident BVN initiative, which is expected to boost remittance flows into 2026.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.