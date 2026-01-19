Nigeria Projects 4.68% Economic Growth in 2026, Eyes Investment-Led Jobs and Welfare Gains”

FILE PHOTO: A traffic jam is seen at an express highway in Lagos, Nigeria August 6, 2024. REUTERS/ Francis Kokoroko/File Photo
Updated: Jan 19, 2026
Godwin Okafor
By Godwin Okafor

LAGOS, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s economy is projected to grow by 4.68 per cent in 2026, driven by an investment-led, inclusive growth agenda aimed at creating jobs and improving citizens’ welfare, the Federal Government has said.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, announced the projection on Thursday in Lagos while delivering the keynote address at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Macroeconomic Outlook Report for 2026.

According to Edun, the growth forecast aligns with Nigeria’s medium-term target of achieving seven per cent annual growth and building a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. He also projected average inflation at 16.5 per cent and an exchange rate of N1,400 per dollar.

“For inflation, as we have said, we need to get into simple figures. It is expected to average 16.5 per cent and the exchange rate, N1,400 per dollar,” Edun said.

The minister noted that the 2026 budget, titled “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity,” reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that macroeconomic improvements translate into tangible gains in Nigerians’ daily lives.

“It is not about the metrics or the percentages; it is about the lived experience of Nigerians in terms of electricity supply, food availability and improved welfare,” he said.

Edun added that the budget deficit, estimated at around four per cent of GDP, reflects the country’s development needs and the administration’s ambition to accelerate growth. He said ongoing investments in digital infrastructure, including the rollout of over 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables in partnership with the World Bank and the Ministry of Communications, are part of efforts to empower youth and drive technology-led growth.

The minister outlined four pillars of the reform programme:

  1. Consolidating macroeconomic stability.
  2. Improving the business and investment climate.
  3. Strengthening human capital and protecting vulnerable groups through social protection.
  4. Stimulating broad-based economic growth.

On fiscal performance, Edun said the Federal Government prioritised fiscal federalism, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that funds due to states and sub-national governments were fully disbursed, strengthening their financial positions. Many states reportedly recorded budget surpluses of about three per cent, enabling expanded spending on health, education, and public services.

Edun highlighted that aggregate capital expenditure in 2024 stood at about N11.1 trillion, representing 85 per cent performance, demonstrating the administration’s focus on completing priority infrastructure projects. He noted that all statutory obligations, including foreign and domestic debt servicing and salary payments, were fully met.

The minister underscored that Nigeria’s long-term growth target of seven per cent per annum is designed to outpace population growth and lift millions out of poverty. He stressed the importance of reducing reliance on debt through domestic resource mobilisation and private sector-led investment.

Edun also outlined plans to enhance revenue collection through digitalisation, central billing systems, and improved reconciliation processes to reduce leakages. He highlighted the implementation of a new pro-poor tax law aimed at broadening the tax base, simplifying compliance, and exempting essential goods and small businesses.

“The private sector is indispensable to sustaining growth,” Edun said, urging Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to take advantage of improved macroeconomic conditions to invest in the economy.

The minister concluded that despite global financial constraints, the government remains committed to translating economic stability into inclusive, job-rich growth, delivering tangible benefits to ordinary Nigerians.

