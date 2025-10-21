NIGERIA PRETENDING TO BE A DEMOCRACY BY DETAINING Nnamdi Kanu – Femi Falana

21, October 2025/Naija 247news

Prominent human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, has slammed the Nigerian government for its handling of the Nnamdi Kanu case, saying the country is only pretending to be a democracy

Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made the statement at a press conference in Lagos, where he criticized the government’s continued detention of Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). “Nigeria is only pretending to be a democracy,” Falana said. “The government is pretending to be committed to the rule of law, while it continues to detain Nnamdi Kanu without trial.”

Falana noted that the Nigerian government has a history of violating the rights of citizens, particularly those who agitate for self-determination. He cited the continued detention of Kanu as a clear indication that the government is not committed to democracy and the rule of law.

The human rights activist called on the international community to pressure the Nigerian government to release Kanu unconditionally and drop all charges against him. He also urged Nigerians to rise up and demand for Kanu’s release, saying it is a matter of justice and fairness.

Kanu has been in detention since June 2021, when he was arrested and charged with treasonable felony, terrorism, and other offences. The IPOB leader has been denied bail and his trial has been stalled due to various court adjournments.

The development has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians taking to social media to express their anger and frustration using the hashtag #FreeNnamdiKanu. The campaign has also gained the support of several international organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which have called for Kanu’s immediate release.

Falana’s statement has added fuel to the #FreeNnamdiKanu campaign, which has gained momentum in recent weeks. Many Nigerians and international organizations are calling for Kanu’s release and an end to what they see as persecution by the Nigerian government. As the controversy continues to rage, one thing is certain – the Nigerian government is under increasing pressure to justify its actions and uphold the rule of law.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.