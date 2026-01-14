Nigeria Positions Itself as Africa’s Minerals Hub With Lithium, Gold Refining Push — Alake

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s aggressive drive to establish lithium processing and gold refining plants across the country is rapidly positioning it as Africa’s leading minerals hub and a critical global partner in minerals essential for the green energy transition, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, has said.

Alake made the remarks during a high-level meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, ahead of the Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh, where global attention is increasingly focused on supply chains for critical minerals.

According to the minister, Nigeria’s value-addition policy—which prioritises domestic processing over raw mineral exports—is already producing tangible outcomes. He disclosed that a high-purity gold refining plant is now fully operational in Lagos, while three additional gold refineries are at various stages of development across the country.

He further revealed that a $600 million lithium processing plant in Nasarawa State is ready for commissioning, a development expected to significantly boost Nigeria’s role in the global supply of battery-grade minerals critical for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and advanced manufacturing.

Value addition shifts Nigeria’s mining narrative

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, Alake described the developments as a strategic break from Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on raw mineral exports, noting that domestic refining and processing are key to capturing higher economic value and attracting long-term investment.

Alake also commended Saudi Arabia’s growing leadership in fostering cross-regional collaboration through the Future Minerals Forum, which brings together governments and investors from Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

“There are areas of comparative advantage where Saudi Arabia excels and others where Nigeria has strengths,” Alake said. “We are keen on structuring agreements that will enable us engage meaningfully and constructively.”

He identified capacity building, training of mining professionals, technology transfer, and particularly mineral exploration as priority areas for cooperation, noting Saudi Arabia’s growing expertise in advanced geological mapping and exploration technologies.

Critical minerals, rare earths, and global demand

Alake stressed that Nigeria’s vast landmass is endowed with abundant critical minerals and rare earth elements increasingly demanded by the global economy, from clean energy systems to defence and digital technologies.

He said the FMF platform provides an opportunity to move beyond rhetoric and fine-tune actionable partnerships anchored on fairness, equity, and mutual benefit, as global competition intensifies for access to strategic minerals.

Recalling engagements following FMF 2025, Alake disclosed that a joint working group comprising Nigerian officials and the Saudi Chamber of Commerce has been active over the past year. He said the group’s report is now ready and will be presented before the close of the current forum.

ESG, traceability, and investor confidence

The minister also highlighted mineral traceability, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, and mine-pit remediation as critical areas requiring deeper collaboration.

According to him, mineral traceability is increasingly non-negotiable in global markets and plays a decisive role in boosting investor confidence, market access, and regulatory compliance.

“Traceability must form a core component of any partnership,” Alake said, adding that clear implementation timelines, strong monitoring frameworks, and measurable outcomes are essential to avoid past pitfalls in project execution.

Saudi Arabia seeks actionable outcomes

In his response, Minister Al-Khorayef reaffirmed Nigeria’s status as a longstanding strategic partner of Saudi Arabia and agreed on the need for a practical, implementation-driven agreement on solid minerals development.

He proposed that the joint working group develop a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) based on previous engagements, with a view to possible signing on the sidelines of the conference.

Al-Khorayef also urged Nigeria to leverage the FMF platform to showcase concrete investment opportunities in its mining sector to Saudi investors, while encouraging African countries to adopt advanced mining technologies to improve efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness.

Analysts say the evolving Nigeria–Saudi engagement reflects a broader realignment of global minerals partnerships, as energy transition pressures, supply chain security concerns, and ESG requirements reshape how resource-rich countries engage international investors.