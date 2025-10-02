Nigeria now has second-highest number of poor people globally, says Yemi Kale

Former Statistician-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr. Yemi Kale, has revealed that around 89 million Nigerians, representing approximately 40% of the population, are currently living below the poverty line.

Speaking at The Platform Nigeria’s Independence Day event themed “Rebuilding Our Nation”, Kale, who now serves as Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research and Trade Intelligence at Afreximbank, warned that Nigeria has become the country with the second-largest number of poor people globally, behind only India.

“To grasp the magnitude of this number, we can consider that fewer than 20 of the world’s 195 recognised countries even have a population larger than just Nigeria’s estimated number of poor,” Kale said.

He stressed that the poverty crisis, compounded by structural challenges and policy missteps, threatens the very promise of Nigeria’s independence, that all citizens should have the opportunity to thrive at home.

“There are many reasons for the current situation, but a large part lies in policy missteps and costly delays in implementing needed reforms,” Kale stated.

He added that some crucial reforms, now belatedly underway, should have started more than a decade ago, when warning signs were already glaring.

“Acting sooner would have significantly softened the impact on households and businesses, sparing the economy years of compounding fiscal and inflationary pressures,” he explained.

Instead, he said, Nigeria held on to “distortive monetary and exchange rate policies” that weakened investor confidence and choked off much-needed investments in the economy.

Reforms Painful but Necessary, Says Kale

Kale acknowledged that recent reforms introduced by the government, though painful, are crucial for Nigeria’s long-term economic stability.

“There is really no credible alternative,” he said, calling for consistent, integrity-driven execution to ensure the reforms translate into real, broad-based prosperity for Nigerians.

He noted that while reforms are essential, the manner of their implementation is critical. According to him, poorly sequenced and harshly implemented reforms have caused avoidable hardship for millions.

“The challenge is to ensure that the path of reform is as painless, humane, and well-sequenced as possible,” Kale emphasized.

He called on the government not to shy away from necessary reforms but to combine them with strengthened social protection systems to cushion the impact on vulnerable citizens.

“The government’s role is not to avoid reform, but to sustain it while ensuring the journey is both economically sound and socially just,” Kale concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.