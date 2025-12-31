Nigeria Needs Unified Transport Policy to Reduce Governance Costs, Says Musa

LAGOS, Dec. 31, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Group Managing Director of Global Transport Policy (GTP), Dr. Segun Musa, has called for the establishment of a unified national transport policy, saying Nigeria’s fragmented approach to transportation has slowed sectoral progress, increased operational costs, and left governance decisions to “trial-and-error” practices.

Speaking in Lagos in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Musa noted that Nigeria currently operates without a National Transport Policy, relying instead on isolated sector-based frameworks for road, rail, air, and maritime operations — an approach he described as inefficient and counterproductive.

According to him, a cohesive policy framework would harmonise all modes of transport, allowing road, rail, aviation, inland waterways and maritime operations to complement one another, improve logistics efficiency, and reduce the overall cost of governance.

“Whatever goods come in from anywhere should be able to move through the most cost-effective mode of transport to its final destination,” Musa said.

He warned that without a unified policy, decision-makers continue to rely on borrowed approaches and short-term solutions, limiting growth and long-term planning.

“The effect of not having a transport policy is that we are operating a litmus test. Whoever is commissioner or minister works with journals they acquired elsewhere. It becomes trial-and-error, which is why results remain minimal,” he added.

Musa urged both federal and state governments to collaborate with key industry stakeholders to design a research-based, continually reviewed and nationally driven transport blueprint capable of creating clarity for regulators, operators, and investors alike.

He noted that a well-structured and regularly appraised policy would create investment confidence, define participation roles, and drive inclusive development across the logistics ecosystem.

“We need a blueprint built around national interest. It will guide participation and give investors the confidence to engage effectively in the sector,” he said.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.