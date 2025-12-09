Nigeria needs scientific breakthroughs to drive sustainability, says ex minister

A former Minister of Power and Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Science (NPS), Prof. Bart Nnaji, has stressed that Nigeria urgently requires scientific breakthroughs to strengthen sustainability and secure a better future. He made the remarks at the 2025 NPS Roadshow held on Tuesday in Abuja, themed “Innovation in ICT, AI and Digital Technologies for Development.”

The roadshow, organised by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in partnership with Ventures Park, highlighted the critical role of science, research, and innovation in shaping national development.

Nnaji, a Professor of Robotics and Engineering, said the NPS has consistently stimulated Nigeria’s scientific potential since its establishment in 2004, encouraging the development of practical solutions to real-life challenges.

He said the prize was instituted to boost interest in research, drive innovation, and improve the everyday experiences of Nigerians. According to him, innovation has become a lifeline for national progress, not a luxury.

He emphasised that entries for the prize undergo rigorous annual evaluations based on evidence, applicability, demonstrable impact, and long-term value. For the 2025 edition, 112 submissions were received, each screened through multiple layers of assessment, including academic merit, quality, uniqueness, innovation, commercial viability, soundness, and patent strength.

However, he disclosed that no winner emerged this year, noting that the decision reflected the Board’s commitment to maintaining global standards rather than lowering expectations.

Nnaji urged participants not to be discouraged, describing the outcome as an opportunity for deeper refinement and stronger scientific inquiry. He maintained that scientific excellence must be earned and that the credibility of the prize rests on its uncompromising standards.

Also speaking, the General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, said Nigeria needs more committed minds in the science and technology ecosystem. She noted that the prize has consistently honoured Nigerian researchers whose innovations provide direct, real-world solutions across sectors such as healthcare, energy, agriculture, climate change, and artificial intelligence.

Horsfall added that the NPS remains one of the most prestigious science prizes in sub-Saharan Africa, keeping science at the centre of national discourse and strengthening Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

She described the roadshow as a call to action, encouraging innovators to bring forward ideas capable of transforming lives and driving national progress.

In his remarks, the General Manager of Ventures Park, Ifeanyi Iloh, said the future of Africa will be built on creativity, experimentation, and a culture of continuous innovation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.