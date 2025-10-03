Nigeria must rethink strategy to end prolonged insurgency, says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for a united, whole-of-society approach to effectively tackle the Boko Haram insurgency and other rising security threats confronting Nigeria.

Obasanjo made the call on Thursday in Abuja during the public presentation of Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum, a new book authored by retired Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.

The former president, who also penned the foreword of the book, described the Boko Haram crisis as one of the longest-running and most serious threats to Nigeria’s peace and stability. He noted that the insurgency has persisted for over 15 years, spanning four successive administrations, without a sustainable resolution.

Drawing comparisons with past national conflicts such as the pre-independence militancy, the Tiv riots, and the 30-month Nigerian civil war, Obasanjo lamented that the Boko Haram insurgency has grown into one of the country’s most prolonged security challenges.

He recalled personally engaging with Boko Haram members following the 2011 bombing of the United Nations building in Abuja, stating that the insurgents were driven more by socio-economic frustrations than religious or political ideologies.

“I went to find out who these people were and what they wanted. I found that they were not really aiming for anything political or religious. In short, they were looking for a better life,” Obasanjo said.

“Have we understood that? Have we taken the right steps? Should we accept this menace as part of our lives? If not, what should we do? How proactive have we been in dealing with this monster within our country?”

Obasanjo commended General Irabor for documenting his military and leadership experience in the book, describing Scars as a timely contribution to Nigeria’s ongoing national dialogue on security, peace, and reconciliation.

He emphasized the importance of Nigeria confronting its challenges with honesty and learning from its historical experiences to chart a better path forward.

“The life of any nation has the good, the bad and the ugly. What is important is for us to confront our challenges honestly, look at our past and present, and when it is time to proffer solutions, we must look beyond the ordinary,” he said.

The former president also stressed that Boko Haram and banditry can no longer be treated as isolated threats, noting that the two have become deeply interwoven in Nigeria’s security landscape.

“Those who have things to say about Boko Haram do not even know when Boko Haram stops and banditry starts. They are all mixed together. We must begin to do something about it, and we must do it collectively,” he added.

The high-profile book launch attracted several dignitaries, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, Minister of Defence Muhammad Badaru, current service chiefs, traditional rulers, senior military personnel, lawmakers, and members of the diplomatic community.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.