Nigeria Must Abolish Sharia Law, Dissolve Hisbah Commissions, US Lawmakers Insist

US lawmakers have been urged to press the Nigerian government to abolish Sharia law in northern states and disband religious-enforcement Hisbah commissions, amid warnings that these laws and groups are exacerbating anti-Christian persecution in the region. The call was made during a high-level congressional briefing on Tuesday, December 2, convened jointly by the House Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Dr. Ebenezer Obadare, Senior Fellow for Africa Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, testified before the lawmakers, outlining the gravity of the situation in northern Nigeria. He identified Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and radicalised Fulani militants as the primary drivers of violence, stating that these groups exploit Sharia legal frameworks and the presence of Hisbah commissions to impose extremist ideology with near-total impunity.

“From our analysis, terrorists have used Sharia frameworks and Hisbah officials to enforce forced conversions and operate in ways that have led to severe human rights violations. These institutions, which are supposed to enforce law and order, have instead become instruments of coercion and terror,” Obadare told the congressional panel.

He proposed a two-pronged strategy to address the escalating crisis. “The policy goal should be two-fold: first, work with the Nigerian military to neutralise Boko Haram and other jihadist factions. Second, the United States should exert pressure on President Bola Tinubu to make Sharia law unconstitutional in the twelve northern states where it has been adopted since 2000 and to disband the various Hisbah groups seeking to impose Islamic law on all citizens, regardless of religious identity,” Obadare said.

The briefing drew bipartisan attention, with lawmakers expressing deep concern over the ongoing persecution of Christians and other religious minorities. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) described Nigeria as “ground zero for global anti-Christian persecution,” while Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) urged immediate disarmament of militias and prosecution of perpetrators of violence.

Witnesses during the session highlighted recent atrocities that underscore the urgency of action. Among these was the November 22 abduction of children and teachers from St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State, an event that has drawn international condemnation. Other cited incidents included mass killings, targeted attacks on Christian communities, and widespread imprisonments under blasphemy laws, which observers say go beyond simple resource conflicts and reflect a deliberate campaign of religious oppression.

Obadare emphasised that the roots of the crisis lie in jihadist terror. “The deadliest and most serious threat confronting the Nigerian state today is jihadist terror, perpetrated primarily by Boko Haram. Boko Haram translates to ‘Western education is forbidden,’ and its brutal, implacable campaign seeks to overthrow the Nigerian state and establish an Islamic caliphate. Any proposal to solve Nigeria’s crisis that does not seriously address the elimination of Boko Haram as a fighting force is a non-starter,” he warned.

US Commission on International Religious Freedom Chair Vicky Hartzler and Alliance Defending Freedom International’s Sean Nelson provided additional testimony, detailing atrocities and calling for stronger measures from Washington. They urged the US to leverage security aid, implement early-warning systems, and impose targeted sanctions to ensure accountability for violent actors in Nigeria.

The briefing also highlighted the responsiveness of the Nigerian government to international pressure. Obadare noted, “As recent events have shown, Nigerian authorities are not impervious to incentives. Washington must continue to apply consistent and strategic pressure to ensure both accountability and structural reforms.”

The bipartisan session concluded with a commitment to formalize recommendations through the Appropriations Committee. Vice Chair Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) confirmed that the committee is drafting a report for President Trump, which will include potential conditions on US assistance to Nigeria, as well as concrete strategies to combat religious persecution, militia activity, and jihadist violence.

The situation in northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt remains dire, with religious minorities continuing to face targeted attacks. Observers argue that unless Sharia law is reformed and Hisbah commissions are dissolved, extremist groups will continue to exploit the legal and institutional framework to advance their ideology and commit atrocities with impunity.

Lawmakers and civil society representatives at the briefing stressed the importance of sustained international engagement, noting that the US has a unique role to play in incentivizing reforms while supporting Nigeria’s military and security efforts to neutralize terrorist groups. The session reflected growing bipartisan concern in Washington over the scale of religiously motivated violence in Nigeria and the need for a coordinated response.

“The United States has a moral and strategic interest in seeing Nigeria protect all its citizens, irrespective of faith, from persecution and terror,” Obadare concluded. “The time to act is now, before the situation deteriorates further.”

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.