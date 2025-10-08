Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

“Nigeria Seeks to Withdraw Passports for Convicted Citizens Abroad: 10-Year Ban Proposed”

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Oct 7, 2025 • Naija247news

The Nigerian Senate has taken a decisive step toward strengthening accountability for citizens abroad, as a bill to amend the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap. P343 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, successfully scaled its second reading.

If passed into law, the amendment would allow the withdrawal of a Nigerian passport for 10 years from any citizen convicted of a crime in a foreign jurisdiction — a move seen as both a deterrent against criminality abroad and an effort to restore Nigeria’s tarnished international image.

Restoring National Pride

During the debate, Senator Ogoshi Onawo (PDP, Nasarawa South), sponsor of the bill, argued that crimes committed by Nigerians overseas have caused “stupendous disgrace” and harmed diplomatic relations, visa access, and the country’s reputation.

“Countries like China, Turkey, Canada, France, Egypt, Germany, Ethiopia, South Africa, Russia, and the UAE — all key destinations for our citizens — apply stringent visa rules for Nigerians, often due to the commission of crimes abroad,” he noted.

Senator Onawo further stressed that while human rights protect the privacy of convicted individuals, the broader consequences affect innocent Nigerians who face visa delays, discrimination, and negative stereotyping abroad.

“The green passport, once a symbol of national pride, has been widely discountenanced,” he added. “This is nothing less than a state of emergency!”

A Strong Deterrent

The bill seeks to impose an extra layer of deterrence, ensuring that the act of committing a crime abroad carries tangible consequences.

“In cases where a Nigerian is convicted of criminal offences in a foreign country, the passport of the convict would be withdrawn for 10 years,” Onawo explained. “This measure serves as a veritable deterrent and demonstrates our commitment to good governance.”

He emphasized that the amendment is also a chance to redeem, preserve, and elevate the image and integrity of Nigeria on the global stage.

Implications for Nigerians

If enacted, the law could transform how Nigerian citizens navigate international travel, sending a clear message that criminality abroad will not be tolerated. Analysts suggest that such measures may also improve bilateral relations with countries enforcing strict visa regulations, while enhancing the credibility of Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements.

The bill now awaits further legislative consideration before it can become law, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to combine citizen accountability with national image-building.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
“Sommie’s Death Shows Nigeria Can’t Keep Citizens Safe — Urgent Reforms Needed” by Collins Nweke
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Sommie’s Death Shows Nigeria Can’t Keep Citizens Safe — Urgent Reforms Needed” by Collins Nweke

Naija247news Naija247news -
Oct 6, 2025 • Collins Nweke • Naija247news Editorial The...

The Russian Flu by Prof. Anthony Kila

Naija247news Naija247news -
Throughout the extensive history of worldwide financial crises, few...

“I Bow Out to Allow a New Chairman to Settle In” — Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Steps Down as INEC Chairman

Naija247news Naija247news -
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has announced his resignation as Chairman...

US Government Shutdown Causes Flight Delays, Staffing Shortages at Burbank and Other Airports

Naija247news Naija247news -
The ongoing US government shutdown has caused widespread flight...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

“Sommie’s Death Shows Nigeria Can’t Keep Citizens Safe — Urgent Reforms Needed” by Collins Nweke

Guest Columns 0
Oct 6, 2025 • Collins Nweke • Naija247news Editorial The...

The Russian Flu by Prof. Anthony Kila

Expert Analysis 0
Throughout the extensive history of worldwide financial crises, few...

“I Bow Out to Allow a New Chairman to Settle In” — Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Steps Down as INEC Chairman

INEC & Election News 0
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has announced his resignation as Chairman...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria