“Nigeria Seeks to Withdraw Passports for Convicted Citizens Abroad: 10-Year Ban Proposed”

The Nigerian Senate has taken a decisive step toward strengthening accountability for citizens abroad, as a bill to amend the Passport (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap. P343 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, successfully scaled its second reading.

If passed into law, the amendment would allow the withdrawal of a Nigerian passport for 10 years from any citizen convicted of a crime in a foreign jurisdiction — a move seen as both a deterrent against criminality abroad and an effort to restore Nigeria’s tarnished international image.

Restoring National Pride

During the debate, Senator Ogoshi Onawo (PDP, Nasarawa South), sponsor of the bill, argued that crimes committed by Nigerians overseas have caused “stupendous disgrace” and harmed diplomatic relations, visa access, and the country’s reputation.

“Countries like China, Turkey, Canada, France, Egypt, Germany, Ethiopia, South Africa, Russia, and the UAE — all key destinations for our citizens — apply stringent visa rules for Nigerians, often due to the commission of crimes abroad,” he noted.

Senator Onawo further stressed that while human rights protect the privacy of convicted individuals, the broader consequences affect innocent Nigerians who face visa delays, discrimination, and negative stereotyping abroad.

“The green passport, once a symbol of national pride, has been widely discountenanced,” he added. “This is nothing less than a state of emergency!”

A Strong Deterrent

The bill seeks to impose an extra layer of deterrence, ensuring that the act of committing a crime abroad carries tangible consequences.

“In cases where a Nigerian is convicted of criminal offences in a foreign country, the passport of the convict would be withdrawn for 10 years,” Onawo explained. “This measure serves as a veritable deterrent and demonstrates our commitment to good governance.”

He emphasized that the amendment is also a chance to redeem, preserve, and elevate the image and integrity of Nigeria on the global stage.

Implications for Nigerians

If enacted, the law could transform how Nigerian citizens navigate international travel, sending a clear message that criminality abroad will not be tolerated. Analysts suggest that such measures may also improve bilateral relations with countries enforcing strict visa regulations, while enhancing the credibility of Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements.

The bill now awaits further legislative consideration before it can become law, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to combine citizen accountability with national image-building.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.