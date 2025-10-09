“Nigeria Mourns a Gentleman of Integrity”: as Dr. Christopher Kolade, Dies at 92

Lagos, Nigeria | October 9, 2025

Nigeria’s public and private sectors were thrown into mourning on Thursday following the death of veteran broadcaster, diplomat, and corporate leader, Dr. Christopher Kolade, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the age of 92.

The family, in an official statement, described his passing as “a peaceful transition of a faithful servant,” expressing gratitude to God for what they called “an incredible life of faith, service, and stewardship.”

Born in 1932 in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Kolade was the son of an Anglican missionary — a heritage that shaped his lifelong devotion to ethics, education, and public service. His journey from the studios of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to diplomatic halls in London remains one of the most inspiring Nigerian success stories across generations.

A Life Rooted in Service and Integrity

Educated at the prestigious Government College, Ibadan, and later at Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone, Kolade emerged in the post-independence era as one of the brightest minds in Nigerian broadcasting.

He joined the NBC in the 1950s and rose through the ranks to become Director-General, where he was widely regarded as a reformer who championed professionalism, editorial independence, and the training of local broadcasting talent.

Veteran journalist and media historian Mr. Lanre Idowu described Kolade’s early years as “the moral compass of a generation of broadcasters.”

“Dr. Kolade was not just a voice on the airwaves; he was a builder of people and values. His era produced a golden age of credibility and national pride in Nigerian broadcasting,” Idowu told Naija247news.

Corporate Reformer and Business Ethicist

After leaving broadcasting, Kolade transitioned into the private sector — a move that would redefine corporate leadership in Nigeria.

At Cadbury Nigeria Plc, where he served as Chief Executive and later Chairman, Kolade became a model of ethical leadership and corporate responsibility. Under his stewardship, Cadbury not only became one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturing brands but also a symbol of good governance in business at a time when corruption and corporate mismanagement were widespread.

Economic analyst Dr. Doyin Salami noted that Kolade’s influence on corporate Nigeria transcended profit margins.

“He embodied the belief that good governance and profitability are not mutually exclusive. He raised an entire generation of Nigerian managers who believed that doing business with integrity is not weakness — it is strength,” Salami said.

Kolade’s commitment to ethics found formal expression in his later years through his chairmanship of The Convention on Business Integrity (CBi) and Integrity Organisation Ltd GTE, platforms that promoted transparency and accountability in both public and private institutions.

Diplomat and Nation Builder

In 2002, Kolade was appointed Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, a role in which he served with exceptional dignity and diplomacy.

At a time when Nigeria’s global image was marred by reports of corruption and poor governance, Kolade became, in the words of a foreign policy expert, “a quiet ambassador of credibility.”

Ambassador Joe Keshi, a retired diplomat, recalled working with Kolade during his London tenure:

“Dr. Kolade represented the very best of Nigerian diplomacy. He built bridges, restored confidence, and carried himself with the humility of a servant-leader. His presence at any international forum lent Nigeria an aura of respect.”

His time in London also saw him championing Nigerian culture and investment ties between the two nations, hosting business forums and cultural exchanges that promoted bilateral cooperation.

Teacher, Mentor, and Scholar

Even after retiring from active public service, Kolade remained a towering figure in academia.

He taught Corporate Governance and Human Resources Management at the Lagos Business School (LBS) and Leadership & Conflict Management at the School of Media and Communication, both part of the Pan-Atlantic University system.

He later served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Pan-Atlantic University’s Governing Council and as Chancellor of McPherson University, Ogun State.

Dr. Kolade’s teaching philosophy was rooted in moral leadership — a theme that earned him the affectionate title of “The Teacher’s Teacher.”

Former LBS student and business consultant Chioma Oduah shared with Naija247news how his lessons extended beyond the classroom:

“He taught us that leadership is not a title; it’s a trust. Every decision, he said, must reflect how you would want to be remembered. That line has guided my entire career.”

Public Reactions: A Legacy Beyond Titles

Across Nigeria, tributes have poured in from political leaders, business executives, academics, and journalists, all describing Kolade as one of the few men who lived by the values he preached.

President Bola Tinubu, in a condolence message, described Kolade as “a beacon of moral clarity in an age of compromise.”

“Dr. Kolade’s life was proof that character is the most powerful currency of leadership. He leaves behind not just achievements, but an enduring moral standard,” the President said.

Similarly, former Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who worked closely with Kolade during his time at the Integrity Organisation, praised him as “a man whose word was his bond, whose handshake meant commitment, and whose service to God and country was total.”

The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) also issued joint statements mourning his loss, calling him “the moral anchor of the Nigerian media industry.”

A Gentleman of Faith

Dr. Kolade’s faith was central to his identity. As a lifelong Anglican, he served in numerous church capacities and was known for his calm spirituality and deep conviction that faith should inform public behavior.

Reverend Segun Okubadejo, Anglican Bishop of Lagos Mainland, described Kolade as “a man who saw his work as worship.”

“He never separated his faith from his professional duties. His honesty was not performative — it was who he was,” the cleric said during a Thursday morning tribute.

Enduring Lessons for a Troubled Nation

As Nigeria continues to grapple with governance challenges, corruption, and declining ethical standards, many observers say Kolade’s passing is a sobering reminder of what leadership can — and should — look like.

Media scholar Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi told Naija247news that Kolade’s life remains “a template for rebuilding Nigeria’s moral foundation.”

“In an era where greed has overtaken governance, Kolade stood as proof that character is not outdated. His generation built institutions; ours must rebuild values,” she said.

Economist Bismarck Rewane also reflected on the business lessons of Kolade’s era:

“He believed that trust was capital. You could take his word to the bank — literally. That’s the kind of reputation Nigeria’s business community must strive to restore.”

Final Years and Legacy

Though Kolade had gradually withdrawn from public life in his later years, he continued to mentor younger leaders and occasionally spoke at leadership conferences.

Until his death, he was involved with The Christopher Kolade Foundation, which focused on education, youth empowerment, and public ethics.

His humility remained his hallmark — despite numerous awards, including Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and honorary doctorates from several universities.

He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Kolade, children, grandchildren, and a generation of mentees who regard him as a father figure.

A Farewell to an Era

Dr. Christopher Kolade’s death marks the end of an era — one that defined integrity as the cornerstone of leadership. As the tributes continue to pour in, Nigerians remember him not merely for the titles he held, but for the values he embodied: truth, decency, humility, and faith.

As one mourner aptly put it:

“If Nigeria had ten Christopher Kolades, our story would be different.”

