Nigeria Line-up: Onyedika Replaces Suspended Ndidi

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABIDJAN, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) — The Super Eagles have named their starting XI for tonight’s AFCON 2025 semi-final, with Raphael Onyedika stepping in for the suspended Wilfred Ndidi, a switch that preserves Nigeria’s midfield balance at a critical stage of the tournament.

Nigeria Starting XI:

Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyedika, Onyeka, Iwobi; Adams, Osimhen, Lookman.

Onyedika’s inclusion signals continuity rather than caution. The 24-year-old Club Brugge midfielder brings tactical intelligence, defensive discipline and composure in possession, qualities Nigeria will need to control transitions and limit counter-attacks.

Comfortable operating as a holding midfielder or part of a double pivot, Onyedika can drop between the centre-backs to circulate possession or step into midfield channels to progress play. His anticipation, interceptions and ability to break up opposition moves make him a trusted deputy for Ndidi in high-stakes matches.

With Victor Osimhen leading the attack and Ademola Lookman providing pace and directness, the Super Eagles remain well-equipped to push for a place in the final — even without their first-choice midfield enforcer.