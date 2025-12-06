Nigeria Leads Continental Push to Reduce Cancer Deaths Across Africa

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for stronger Pan‑African collaboration to tackle the continent’s growing cancer burden, noting that cancer now claims more lives annually than HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined.

Naija247News gathered that the call was made by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, during the 2025 Africa Oncology Collaboration and Innovation Forum held in Luxor, Egypt. He revealed that in 2022, Africa recorded over 1.1 million new cancer cases and more than 760,000 deaths, with Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa accounting for the highest share of the continent’s cancer burden. Nigeria alone is responsible for over 10 percent of the cases.

Naija247News understands that Dr. Salako attributed the rising incidence of cancer to factors such as lifestyle changes, ageing populations, late diagnosis, limited early‑detection systems, and insufficient treatment infrastructure. He emphasised the urgent need for coordinated action across the continent to reduce preventable deaths.

He highlighted Nigeria’s strides over the past 31 months, including the establishment of six new cancer‑care centres of excellence, the procurement of specialised oncology equipment, and the development of key strategic frameworks such as the National Nuclear Medicine Policy and the upcoming National Cancer Control Plan 2026–2030.

Naija247News gathered that the Minister also noted progress on preventive interventions, particularly in immunisation. Since 2023, nearly 15 million girls aged 9 to 14 have received the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine under Nigeria’s routine immunisation programme, a critical step in reducing cervical cancer incidence.

During the forum, delegates visited a leading hospital in Luxor, which Dr. Salako described as a “phenomenal creation Africans should be proud of.” He underscored that the vision for integrated oncology services and collaborative research should serve as a model for other African nations.

Naija247News understands that the Minister stressed that no single country can effectively combat cancer alone. He called for joint action, shared expertise, pooled resources, and regional solidarity to reverse the continent’s troubling trends in cancer mortality.

As Nigeria steps up its efforts to expand infrastructure, enhance prevention programmes, and implement strategic plans, experts note that sustained political will, adequate funding, and genuine continental cooperation will be key to achieving measurable reductions in cancer deaths across Africa.

Naija247News reports that the forum served as a rallying point for African nations to intensify collaboration and invest in the fight against one of the continent’s most pressing health challenges.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.