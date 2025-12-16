Nigeria Lawmakers Probe Dangote–Regulator Dispute Amid Fuel Import and Corruption Claims

Abuja — Nigeria’s House of Representatives has ordered a formal investigation into an escalating dispute between the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Dangote Refinery, raising fresh concerns over fuel supply stability, regulatory integrity, and investor confidence in Africa’s largest oil producer.

The motion, adopted on Tuesday, follows allegations by billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote that the downstream regulator has issued fuel import licences at prices that undercut local refining, threatening the viability of domestic producers — including his 650,000-barrel-per-day Lagos refinery, the largest single-train refinery in Africa.

Dangote, Nigeria’s richest man and president of the Dangote Group, accused the NMDPRA of enabling the continued importation of cheap petrol, a practice he says undermines the federal government’s stated goal of achieving energy self-sufficiency and ending decades of dependence on fuel imports.

At the centre of the controversy are corruption and governance allegations against NMDPRA’s chief executive, Farouk Ahmed, whom Dangote has accused of lifestyle spending inconsistent with publicly declared income. Dangote has formally requested a probe into the regulator’s leadership, intensifying tensions between the private sector and petroleum authorities.

Lawmakers warned during plenary that the dispute, if unresolved, could trigger fuel supply disruptions during the festive season, a period traditionally marked by high petrol demand due to increased travel and economic activity.

“This is not just a corporate disagreement,” legislators said, describing the Dangote Refinery as a strategic national asset whose success is vital to Nigeria’s energy security, foreign exchange earnings, and price stability.

Members of the House noted that continued regulatory uncertainty could discourage investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector at a time when the country is struggling with declining crude output, currency pressures, and rising living costs.

The motion, sponsored by Francis Waive, mandates the House Committees on Petroleum (Downstream and Midstream) to intervene, mediate between the parties, and submit findings within four weeks. While no hearing dates have yet been announced, the House signalled urgency, citing the broader economic implications.

Energy analysts say the outcome of the probe could define Nigeria’s post-subsidy fuel market architecture, particularly the balance between import liberalisation and domestic refining protection.

With the Dangote Refinery positioned to meet most of Nigeria’s petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel needs, lawmakers stressed that regulatory friction must not derail what many see as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset the country’s energy economics.

