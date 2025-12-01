“Nigeria Launches 2025 Oil Licensing Round, 50 Blocks Open to Investors for $10bn Boost in Production”

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria has officially launched its 2025 oil licensing round, offering 50 blocks for bidding in a strategic push to boost crude production and attract fresh investment into the country’s upstream sector. The announcement was made on Monday by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The licensing round includes 15 onshore blocks, 19 shallow-water assets, 15 frontier blocks, and one deepwater block, providing a mix of opportunities for domestic and international investors. NUPRC Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe said the 2025 round is expected to bring in around $10 billion in investment and potentially add up to 2 billion barrels of oil over the next decade, with an estimated 400,000 barrels per day of production when fully operational.

Komolafe noted that winners from last year’s licensing round have already paid signature bonuses and are progressing through various stages of exploration and development. However, he stressed that new production takes time to materialise, explaining that “the fact that a licensing round was done last year does not immediately translate into additional barrels.”

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, depends heavily on crude for export revenues and is seeking to revive output after years of underinvestment and ongoing security challenges in the oil-rich Niger Delta. Analysts view the 2025 licensing round as a key step toward enhancing energy security and attracting global investment, especially amid rising demand for African crude on international markets.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.