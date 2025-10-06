“Nigeria is ready to lead in clean energy” – Tinubu at E1 Lagos GP

Lagos, Nigeria – October 4, 2025 – Lagos was in a festive mood as the E1 electric powerboat race, the first of its kind in Africa, opened with grandeur on Friday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a goodwill message, affirming Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy. He also praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and sponsors, including FirstBank, for making the championship a reality.

President Tinubu noted that Lagos is making history as the first African city to host the E1 Lagos GP, joining global cities like Monaco, London, Jeddah, and Venice in hosting the prestigious powerboat racing series.

In his message, Tinubu highlighted the administration’s focus on the blue economy as a catalyst for growth, saying Nigeria is ready to lead the global transition to clean energy and sustainable prosperity.

“By investing in our coastal infrastructure, marine tourism, and renewable energy, we create jobs, open opportunities for youth, and strengthen Nigeria’s place in the global community,” he said.

The President added: “I am excited because, despite being Nigeria’s President—a job I am truly honoured and privileged to have—I remain a proud Lagosian. The state is, once again, affirming its place as a bold, forward-looking city and a gateway to innovation, technology, and global sporting excellence.”

He emphasized that the E1 Powerboat series is more than a thrilling spectacle: it is a statement of intent, combining world-class entertainment with clean energy innovation and showcasing electric vessels for a greener, sustainable future.

Lagos, he said, embodies the spirit of competition, creativity, and hospitality, making it the perfect host. He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu, his team, and all partners for their vision and effort in bringing the event to life.

At the opening ceremony at Lagos Boat Club, Ikoyi, Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that President Tinubu, currently in Lagos, is eager to watch the final races on Sunday from his private residence in Ikoyi.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the championship highlights Lagos’ capacity to host world-class events, underscores the state’s commitment to sustainability, and demonstrates the remarkable potential of its waterways.

“For us in Lagos, the E1 Lagos GP, the first in Africa, is a befitting accolade to a sports-loving people and a government that understands the place of sports in human development,” he said.

The event kicked off on Friday with a boat regatta led by Governor Sanwo-Olu and other state officials, followed by a shakedown on water by competing teams.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.