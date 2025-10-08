“Nigeria Is Not Persecuting Christians” — Reps Reject U.S. Bill, Condemn Ted Cruz’s Allegations

House of Representatives Denounces U.S. ‘Religious Freedom’ Bill, Says Insecurity in Nigeria Affects All Faiths Equally

ABUJA — The House of Representatives has strongly condemned a bill proposed by the United States Congress that seeks to sanction Nigerian officials allegedly complicit in the persecution and “mass murder of Christians,” describing the move as misguided, provocative, and injurious to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

During plenary on Wednesday, lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution rejecting the allegations contained in the proposed “Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025”, sponsored by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz. The motion, moved by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and supported by 359 members, asserted that Nigeria does not engage in any form of state-sponsored persecution of Christians or any other religious group.

Nigeria Not a Religious War Zone — Kalu

In leading the motion, Deputy Speaker Kalu condemned what he called “external misrepresentation” of Nigeria’s complex security realities. He said that the U.S. bill, which urges the U.S. Secretary of State to re-designate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” on religious freedom, grossly distorts facts and undermines the country’s democratic institutions.

“Nigeria’s constitution guarantees freedom of thought, conscience, and religion,” Kalu said. “Successive administrations, security agencies, faith leaders, and civil society continue to take measures to protect all worshippers and prosecute offenders. The situation in Nigeria is not a campaign of religious extermination but a multi-dimensional security challenge that cuts across faiths.”

Kalu emphasized that insecurity in Nigeria is driven by insurgency, banditry, separatist violence, farmer-herder clashes, and communal disputes — not religious persecution. He warned that the proposed U.S. law could “embolden violent actors” and “strain diplomatic and strategic ties” between both nations.

House Leaders Warn of Diplomatic Fallout

Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere warned that the bill, which has already passed its second reading in the U.S. Senate, could harm Nigeria’s global standing if passed into law.

“Nigerians are facing economic, social, and security challenges — not religious persecution,” Ihonvbere said. “This is a deliberate attempt to undermine Nigeria’s democratic progress and damage our reputation abroad.”

Oluwole Oke, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, criticized the U.S. Senate for conducting the bill’s public hearing without inviting Nigerian diplomats or government officials, calling the omission a “deliberate attempt to malign Nigeria’s image.”

Similarly, Billy Osawaru (Edo State) decried what he described as “global political maneuvering”, lamenting that Nigeria currently lacks an ambassador to the United States — a diplomatic vacuum that has weakened Abuja’s ability to respond swiftly to such legislative actions.

Reps Urge U.S. Dialogue, Demand UN Complaint

After exhaustive debate, the House rejected all narratives framing Nigeria’s internal security crises as religiously motivated or state-sponsored. Lawmakers reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to constitutional freedom of religion and belief, stressing that Christians and Muslims coexist peacefully in most communities across the federation.

The chamber directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C. to file a formal diplomatic protest at the United Nations and to engage with U.S. legislators through official channels.

The House also proposed the establishment of a joint Nigeria–U.S. fact-finding and dialogue mission to objectively assess the realities on the ground, urging Washington to rely on verifiable data rather than partisan advocacy reports.

In conclusion, the House mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure the implementation of the resolutions and to report back within 28 days.

Background: The Ted Cruz Bill

The “Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025”, introduced by Senator Ted Cruz, proposes targeted sanctions on Nigerian officials accused of enabling blasphemy laws and religiously motivated killings. It further urges the U.S. government to maintain Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa on its list of “entities of particular concern.”

The bill builds on recommendations from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which recently called for Nigeria’s redesignation as a country of concern — a move Abuja has repeatedly denounced as politically motivated and detached from reality.

Diplomatic Analysts Speak

Foreign policy analysts say the House’s unified stance signals Nigeria’s intention to push back against what it perceives as selective international pressure and moral double standards.

According to Naija247news diplomatic correspondents, the controversy underscores the delicate balance between human rights diplomacy and national sovereignty — especially at a time when Nigeria is battling insecurity, economic headwinds, and strained U.S. relations under the Biden administration’s Africa policy framework.

