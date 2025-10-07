Nigeria in Talks With China for $2 Billion Loan to Build Nationwide Super Grid

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The Federal Government of Nigeria has begun negotiations with China’s Export-Import (Exim) Bank for a $2 billion loan to finance the construction of a new national super grid, in a move aimed at tackling the country’s decades-long electricity challenges and revitalizing industrial productivity.

The project, according to Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s strategy to modernize and decentralize power generation — bringing stability and efficiency to a system that has been plagued by frequent blackouts and decades of underinvestment.

Adelabu disclosed this while speaking at the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, where he revealed that the proposed super grid would cover both the eastern and western industrial corridors of the country, ensuring that high-demand commercial and manufacturing clusters receive stable power supply.

“The super grid project will link the eastern and western regions — where most of Nigeria’s industrial consumers are concentrated,” Adelabu said. “It’s part of our plan to decentralize power generation and ensure that heavy commercial users who left the grid due to its unreliability can return.”

Fixing a Broken Power Backbone

Nigeria’s power infrastructure, built largely in the 1970s, has become obsolete and incapable of meeting the needs of over 200 million citizens and an expanding industrial sector. Despite having an installed generation capacity of about 13,000 megawatts, the country rarely transmits more than 4,000 to 5,000 megawatts due to technical bottlenecks, poor transmission lines, and weak grid stability.

The new super grid project is expected to serve as a high-voltage backbone that will connect existing transmission networks, integrate renewable energy sources, and reduce system collapses that have become all too common in recent years.

Adelabu noted that the government’s goal is to rebuild investor confidence in Nigeria’s power sector and attract industrial users who have shifted to diesel-powered generators — a move that has driven up production costs and contributed to inflationary pressures.

“When industries can rely on public power supply, productivity will increase, costs will drop, and jobs will be created,” the minister said.

China’s Growing Footprint in African Infrastructure

The partnership with China Exim Bank marks another milestone in the long-standing China–Nigeria infrastructure cooperation. China has financed several major Nigerian projects, including railways, airports, and hydropower facilities.

In the energy sector, Chinese firms have previously participated in the Zungeru Hydroelectric Project, the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano gas pipeline, and numerous solar energy initiatives across northern Nigeria.

Analysts say the proposed $2 billion loan for the super grid aligns with China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)strategy, which aims to strengthen economic connectivity through infrastructure development.

If approved, the loan could boost Nigeria’s electricity transmission capacity and help integrate independent power producers (IPPs) and renewable energy sources such as solar and hydro power into the national grid.

Power Sector Reform Remains Central to Tinubu’s Agenda

Since coming to office in May 2023, President Tinubu’s administration has prioritized energy reform as a core pillar of its economic agenda.

The government has already initiated steps to unbundle the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) by giving states and private players more autonomy to generate and distribute power within their jurisdictions — a move intended to accelerate electrification and reduce dependence on the national grid.

The super grid project is seen as complementary to these decentralization efforts, allowing regional grids to operate more efficiently while maintaining national interconnectivity.

Adelabu emphasized that the new grid will also incorporate digital monitoring systems, smart grid technology, and modern substations, all designed to improve load management and reduce technical losses.

Economic and Social Impact

Energy experts estimate that Nigeria loses over $25 billion annually in economic output due to unreliable electricity. Businesses — from small shops to large manufacturers — spend billions of naira on alternative energy sources such as diesel and petrol generators, which are not only expensive but environmentally harmful.

If successfully executed, the super grid could reduce reliance on fossil fuel generators, enhance industrial competitiveness, and stimulate job creation across manufacturing, construction, and renewable energy sectors.

“This project is not just about power,” said an energy analyst who spoke to Naija247news. “It’s about economic independence, sustainability, and the ability to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s industries.”

Looking Ahead

The discussions with China’s Exim Bank are still in the negotiation phase, but the Tinubu administration is optimistic that funding approval will be secured by early 2026.

The Federal Ministry of Power is also working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and international consultants to finalize the design and environmental assessment for the project.

If completed, the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Industrial Zone, Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, and several manufacturing clusters in the Southwest and Southeast are expected to benefit significantly from the grid expansion

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.