Nigeria Immigration Service Begins Nationwide Crackdown on Visa Overstayers as Amnesty Expires

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a nationwide enforcement exercise against foreigners who overstayed their visas or violated immigration regulations, following the expiration of the Federal Government’s visa-amnesty window at midnight on September 30, 2025.

The amnesty programme, introduced on July 5, 2025, gave non-citizens with expired documents the opportunity to regularise their status without incurring penalties.

In a statement issued just before the deadline, NIS spokesperson ACI Akinsola Akinlabi confirmed that enforcement operations commenced on October 1, targeting individuals with:

Expired Visa on Arrival (VoA)

Expired single or multiple-entry short-visit and business visas

Expired Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permits and Automated Cards (CERPAC)

According to the NIS, offenders will now face removal from Nigeria, monetary fines, and potential entry restrictions. The Service outlined its penalty structure as follows:

Overstay between 3 months and 1 year: removal, payment of $15 per day, or a five-year entry ban

Overstay above 1 year: removal and a 10-year or permanent entry ban

Officials said the crackdown is aimed at strengthening lawful migration, safeguarding national security, and enhancing transparency within Nigeria’s immigration system.

The enforcement move underscores the government’s growing emphasis on immigration compliance, particularly amid rising security concerns and the need to regulate foreign labour presence in the country.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.