Menu
Search
Subscribe
Immigration & Residency

Nigeria Immigration Service Begins Nationwide Crackdown on Visa Overstayers as Amnesty Expires

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched a nationwide enforcement exercise against foreigners who overstayed their visas or violated immigration regulations, following the expiration of the Federal Government’s visa-amnesty window at midnight on September 30, 2025.

The amnesty programme, introduced on July 5, 2025, gave non-citizens with expired documents the opportunity to regularise their status without incurring penalties.

In a statement issued just before the deadline, NIS spokesperson ACI Akinsola Akinlabi confirmed that enforcement operations commenced on October 1, targeting individuals with:

  • Expired Visa on Arrival (VoA)
  • Expired single or multiple-entry short-visit and business visas
  • Expired Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permits and Automated Cards (CERPAC)

According to the NIS, offenders will now face removal from Nigeria, monetary fines, and potential entry restrictions. The Service outlined its penalty structure as follows:

  • Overstay between 3 months and 1 year: removal, payment of $15 per day, or a five-year entry ban
  • Overstay above 1 year: removal and a 10-year or permanent entry ban

Officials said the crackdown is aimed at strengthening lawful migration, safeguarding national security, and enhancing transparency within Nigeria’s immigration system.

The enforcement move underscores the government’s growing emphasis on immigration compliance, particularly amid rising security concerns and the need to regulate foreign labour presence in the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Victor Osimhen Becomes First Nigerian to Score 10 UEFA Champions League Goals
Next article
Wike Declares Abuja One of Nigeria’s Safest Cities
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

U.S. Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails to Pass Funding Deal

Naija247news Naija247news -
The U.S. federal government has shut down for the...

Julius Malema Found Guilty of Firearms Violation in 2018 Rally Case

Naija247news Naija247news -
South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema,...

Wike Declares Abuja One of Nigeria’s Safest Cities

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Minister...

Victor Osimhen Becomes First Nigerian to Score 10 UEFA Champions League Goals

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, has etched...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

U.S. Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails to Pass Funding Deal

Democracy 0
The U.S. federal government has shut down for the...

Julius Malema Found Guilty of Firearms Violation in 2018 Rally Case

Democracy 0
South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema,...

Wike Declares Abuja One of Nigeria’s Safest Cities

National Politics 0
As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Minister...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria