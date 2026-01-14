Nigeria Hires U.S. Lobbyists for $4.5 Million Amid Trump Threats Over New ISIS Airstrike Targeting Christians

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 14, 2026 – In a move that underscores Nigeria’s growing diplomatic sensitivity and international scrutiny, the federal government has hired Washington-based lobbying firm DCI Group for an initial six months at a cost of $4.5 million, with another $4.5 million due for a subsequent term. The decision comes as former U.S. President Donald Trump continues to pressure Nigeria over attacks on Christian communities, following a Christmas Day airstrike targeting ISIS militants operating in northern Nigeria.

The airstrike, conducted by U.S. forces, reportedly aimed to protect vulnerable Christian populations, but Trump warned that Nigeria could face further military action if it failed to address ongoing religious violence. In response, Abuja has moved to counter what it calls “misinformation from some Christian Evangelical groups” portraying Nigeria as failing to safeguard its citizens.

A spokesperson for DCI Group, a firm described as “seasoned political operatives and communication strategists,” confirmed their role in supporting the Nigerian government. “We are pleased to assist Nigeria in communicating its ongoing and expanding efforts to protect Christians and people of all faiths from radical jihadist groups and other destabilizing elements, while also building trade and commercial ties beneficial to both countries,” the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Rising Security Threats Across Nigeria

Nigeria’s security landscape remains deeply complex. In the northeast, a long-running Islamist insurgency continues to target civilians, while the northwest faces armed kidnappings, and central regions are destabilized by clashes between Muslim cattle herders and Christian farmers. The U.S. military has pledged support, delivering critical supplies to bolster Nigeria’s operations, a sign of growing military and strategic cooperation between Washington and Abuja.

Trump, in interviews with U.S. media, emphasized that the Christmas Day strike killed multiple ISIS militants, whom he said had been targeting Christians, and left open the possibility of additional strikes if threats continued. Nigeria, however, insists there is no systematic persecution of Christians and highlights ongoing efforts to tackle violence affecting citizens of all faiths.

Diplomacy Meets Domestic Accountability

The hiring of U.S. lobbyists reflects Nigeria’s acknowledgment that global perception matters as much as domestic action. With DCI Group tasked with reshaping narratives abroad, Abuja hopes to prevent further international escalation, maintain Christian protection credibility, and strengthen trade ties with the U.S.

Experts warn that beyond lobbying, Nigeria must also tackle root causes of violence to prevent future threats and maintain sovereignty over security policy. Civil society advocates call for greater transparency and engagement with local communities, noting that long-term peace requires accountability and protection for all citizens, regardless of faith.

Why This Matters for Nigerians and the World

This development highlights how global politics, religious protection, and national security intersect in Nigeria. The $4.5 million investment in U.S. lobbying underscores the high stakes for the Nigerian government in managing its international image while addressing complex domestic security challenges.

As the country navigates these pressures, Nigerians and international observers alike will watch closely: Can Abuja balance diplomacy, military cooperation, and internal security effectively, or will foreign pressure dictate responses to crises affecting vulnerable communities?

Nigeria’s strategic decisions in the coming months could set precedents not only for religious protection and foreign policy, but also for how the world perceives Africa’s most populous nation in times of escalating global and local threats.