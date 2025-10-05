Nigeria Has Lost Trust in INEC – ADC

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has launched a scathing attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing it of betraying the public’s trust in the conduct of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections. According to the ADC, INEC’s failure to transmit results from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing portal in real-time was a major setback to the country’s democratic aspirations .

A Betrayal of Public Trust

The party noted that the final results declared were inconsistent with the votes cast, which frustrated the will of the electorate and diminished public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy. This failure, the ADC argued, has led to a loss of trust in INEC’s ability to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. “The failure of INEC to transmit results in real-time was a betrayal of the public’s trust and a breach of confidence in the electoral process,” the ADC said .

Call for Electoral Reforms

The ADC’s accusation comes on the heels of a high-level meeting with the European Union Election Observation Mission in Abuja, where both parties called for urgent electoral reforms to restore public confidence and ensure free, fair, and credible polls in 2027. The ADC is urging INEC to take immediate action to address the flaws in the electoral process and restore the public’s trust .

A Critical Step Forward

For Nigeria’s democracy to move forward, it is crucial that INEC regains the public’s trust. This can only be achieved through transparent and credible electoral processes. The international community is watching, and it’s time for INEC to demonstrate its commitment to democracy.

In conclusion, the ADC’s accusation against INEC is a serious indictment of the commission’s ability to conduct credible elections. As Nigeria looks forward to the 2027 elections, it is imperative that INEC takes concrete steps to restore public trust and ensure that the electoral process is free, fair, and transparent. The fate of Nigeria’s democracy depends on it.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.