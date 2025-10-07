“Nigeria Has Become the Deadliest Place to Be a Christian” — US Congressman Urges Trump to Sanction Nigeria

By Naija247news Editorial Board

Abuja | October 7, 2025

A United States Congressman, Riley M. Moore, representing West Virginia’s Second District, has written to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling for Nigeria to be designated as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)” over what he described as the systematic persecution and mass slaughter of Christians in Africa’s most populous nation.

In a letter dated October 6, 2025, Moore urged the U.S. government to suspend all arms sales and related military cooperation with Nigeria until the federal authorities demonstrate a “genuine commitment to ending religiously motivated violence.”

“As a Christian nation founded upon biblical principles, the United States bears a unique obligation to stand for the freedom and protection of Christians worldwide,” Moore wrote.

“Nigeria has become the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian, and the United States cannot stand idly by.”

Call for Diplomatic Action

Moore’s petition, addressed to Secretary Rubio, reawakens long-standing concerns in Washington over Nigeria’s deteriorating human rights and religious freedom record. He accused the Nigerian government of complicity and negligence in addressing the killings, adding that some “corrupt cells” within the security apparatus may be aiding terrorist groups.

He called on the Trump administration to reimpose the CPC designation — a status first applied to Nigeria under former President Trump in 2020 but rescinded by the Biden administration in 2021.

“I urge you to redesignate Nigeria as a CPC without delay and withhold arms sales and all associated technical support until the Nigerian government has taken tangible steps to protect our brothers and sisters in Christ,” Moore stated.

Shocking Data on Killings

Citing reports by Open Doors International and humanitarian watchdogs, Moore claimed that over 7,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria in 2025 alone — an average of 35 deaths per day. He also alleged that 19,100 churches have been attacked or destroyed since 2009, and that at least 850 Christians remain in jihadist captivity.

He identified Boko Haram, Ansaru, and ISIS-West Africa as the principal perpetrators, but argued that systemic failures in Nigeria’s leadership have allowed the atrocities to persist unchecked.

Anti-Blasphemy Laws and Religious Bias

The congressman also condemned what he termed “state-sanctioned discrimination” in northern Nigeria, referencing the enforcement of anti-blasphemy laws and the closure of Christian orphanages in states like Kano.

“Regional governments have backed and facilitated the closing of Christian orphanages and forced the children to be reeducated as Muslims,” Moore alleged.

“The Nigerian federal government also maintains and enforces anti-blasphemy laws, and several states within Nigeria have even harsher anti-blasphemy laws than the federal government. This includes sentencing an individual to 24 years in prison for ‘insulting the Prophet Mohammed.’”

Religious Genocide or Political Negligence?

Moore’s letter reignites a heated debate over whether Nigeria’s violence — often attributed to banditry, ethnic conflict, and terrorism — has morphed into a religious genocide.

While the Nigerian government maintains that “terrorism affects all faiths equally”, international observers have increasingly questioned that narrative. Many human rights groups have argued that Christians in rural communities bear a disproportionate share of the attacks — often facing kidnappings, forced conversions, and massacres.

Background: From CPC to Controversy

The Country of Particular Concern (CPC) designation is the highest U.S. label for nations that violate religious freedoms, often carrying sanctions and trade restrictions. Nigeria’s removal from the CPC list in 2021 under President Biden was widely criticised by U.S. evangelical and human rights groups.

If reinstated, Nigeria would join countries like Iran, North Korea, and China on the State Department’s CPC watchlist — a diplomatic stain that could affect bilateral relations, military aid, and trade cooperation.

Global and Local Reactions

So far, the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued an official response to Moore’s letter. However, Christian associations in the Middle Belt have welcomed the move.

A youth coalition under the Middle Belt Christian Forum told Naija247news that “international pressure might be the only way to end the bloodshed,” describing Moore’s intervention as “a timely moral call.”

Conversely, some Nigerian analysts have warned that Western interference could inflame tensions and complicate diplomatic relations.

Political commentator Dr. Amina Yusuf argued that, “While the violence is real and tragic, external labelling of Nigeria as a persecutor risks oversimplifying a complex crisis rooted in poverty, governance, and insecurity.”

Editorial Perspective

Naija247news observes that this latest U.S. congressional push places Nigeria back under international scrutiny at a sensitive moment — as Abuja seeks new military partnerships and foreign investment.

The allegations of state complicity, if substantiated, could not only erode global confidence in Nigeria’s leadership but also impact its ongoing security cooperation with Western allies.

The moral and political question remains:

Can Nigeria prove to the world — and to its own citizens — that every life, regardless of faith, is equally protected under its constitution?

