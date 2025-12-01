Nigeria Grants Protection to Guinea-Bissau’s Dias as ECOWAS Pressures Coup Leaders

ABUJA, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria has granted protective shelter to Guinea-Bissau’s opposition presidential candidate Fernando Dias at its embassy in Bissau after last week’s military coup, even as ECOWAS leaders pressured the junta to restore constitutional order and release the disputed election results.

ECOWAS’ high-level delegation — led by Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio — met the coup leaders on Monday in a tense, heated session where officials insisted that the November 23 presidential election results must be proclaimed without delay.

Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister, Timothy Musa Kabba, said the regional bloc “demands the restoration of constitutional order” and the “logical conclusion of the electoral process,” warning that heads of state will take firmer decisions — including sanctions — at their December 14 summit.

The military-installed interim president, Major-General Horta Inta-a, defended the takeover as a necessary move to prevent “narcotraffickers” from hijacking Guinea-Bissau’s fragile democracy, promising a one-year transition period beginning immediately.

Nigeria Moves to Protect Dias

Dias, 47, a relatively new figure in national politics, has claimed he was on course for victory before the coup halted the process. His coalition has accused outgoing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of orchestrating the military intervention to prevent the announcement of results that would have confirmed his defeat.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement dated Nov. 30 that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved Dias’ request for protection after credible threats to his life. Nigeria also urged the ECOWAS Stabilisation Force to deploy troops to safeguard him.

Junta Tightens Grip as Protests Grow

Guinea-Bissau’s new military rulers have banned protests, strikes, and all activities deemed threats to “peace and stability.” The order followed demonstrations in Bissau on Saturday, where hundreds of mostly young people demanded the release of detained opposition leaders and the publication of election results.

The turmoil underscores Guinea-Bissau’s long history of political instability and recurring coups, fueled by its role as a major cocaine trafficking corridor for transatlantic cartels.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.