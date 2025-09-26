Nigeria Grants Historic Visa-Free Entry to St. Kitts & Nevis Citizens

Abuja, Sept. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — In a historic move, Nigeria has officially granted visa-free entry to citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, marking the first time Africa’s largest economy has extended such privileges to a nation outside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and beyond the African continent. The policy, effective from September 26, 2025, is being hailed as a milestone in Africa–Caribbean relations, opening new avenues for trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchange.

The groundbreaking initiative was facilitated through the inaugural AfriCaribbean Investment Summit (AACIS), an initiative led by Abuja-based Aquarian Consult Limited (ACL), under the direction of its managing director, Aisha Maina. Maina explained that under the agreement, holders of ordinary, official, and diplomatic passports from St. Kitts and Nevis can now enter Nigeria without a visa, effectively streamlining mobility and fostering stronger people-to-people connections.

“The federation becomes the first country outside ECOWAS to enjoy such status, joining Cameroon and Chad as the only non-ECOWAS African nations with similar arrangements,” Maina said. “This move is not just about travel convenience. It is a strategic step to strengthen trade, investment, and cultural exchanges while reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to South-South cooperation.”

The AACIS 2025, held in Abuja in March with St. Kitts and Nevis as the country of focus, provided the platform for this landmark policy shift. During the summit, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Prime Minister Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral relations. The agreement was further cemented with the first-ever direct charter flight between Abuja and Basseterre, transporting 120 Nigerian delegates to the Caribbean nation, symbolizing a new era of connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean.

Samal Duggins, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister for Small Business and Entrepreneurship, described the reciprocal visa-waiver agreement as “a historic milestone.” She emphasized that the policy represents more than simplified travel. “It’s a powerful symbol of deepening diplomatic relations, of an expanding presence on the African continent, and of honouring bonds of shared history,” Duggins said. “St. Kitts and Nevis is proud to stand as a bridge between Africa and the Caribbean, opening doors for trade, cultural exchange, and new opportunities for generations to come.”

The visa-free arrangement is already being hailed as the foundation for a new Afri-Caribbean trade corridor. Nigerian businesses are expected to gain smoother access to Caribbean markets, while St. Kitts and Nevis positions itself as a strategic gateway to the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) bloc. The Afri-Caribbean Business Expo, held in Basseterre, showcased innovations in agribusiness, technology, and creative industries, providing Nigerian entrepreneurs with a direct link to Caribbean markets.

Agricultural cooperation has also received a boost under the new framework. Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, held bilateral discussions with Duggins in Abuja on food security and trade facilitation, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity and market access for both nations. Maina highlighted that such strategic interventions transform diplomatic dialogue into actionable investments. “This is what strategic facilitation looks like. We are turning conversations into opportunities, from infrastructure to agriculture, tourism, and beyond,” she noted.

Looking ahead, the second edition of the AfriCaribbean Investment Summit is scheduled for March 2026 in Abuja. Stakeholders anticipate expanded outcomes across cultural diplomacy, youth exchanges, trade, and investment flows. ACL’s leadership emphasizes that the Nigeria–St. Kitts and Nevis partnership is a practical example of how Africa and the Caribbean can move beyond rhetoric to actionable collaboration. “Our goal is to ensure that Africa and the Caribbean are not just talking about unity, but living it,” Maina said. “The Nigeria–St. Kitts partnership proves that when we move with purpose, we create opportunities that change lives.”

Analysts say this agreement signals Nigeria’s intent to deepen its influence in the Caribbean while providing Caribbean nations with a reliable gateway to the African continent. The policy is also expected to attract tourism, cultural programs, and youth exchange initiatives that will strengthen the long-standing historical and cultural ties between the two regions.

With this historic visa-free arrangement, Nigeria sets a precedent for Afri-Caribbean collaboration, potentially inspiring similar agreements with other Caribbean states. The strategic decision underscores Nigeria’s vision of a globally engaged, outward-looking foreign policy, one that leverages diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange as instruments of economic and social development.

As Nigeria and St. Kitts and Nevis embark on this new chapter of bilateral cooperation, stakeholders on both sides are optimistic that the move will foster sustainable partnerships, economic growth, and stronger people-to-people ties that benefit generations across Africa and the Caribbean.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.