Nigeria faces urgent hypertension crisis, researcher warns

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Cardiovascular disease researcher Aminat Dosunmu has sounded the alarm on Nigeria’s growing hypertension burden, calling for urgent national intervention.

In her report, “Hypertension: Nigeria’s Silent Epidemic – An Urgent Call for National Action,” Dosunmu highlighted that between 27 million and 39 million Nigerian adults are living with high blood pressure, with prevalence rates ranging from 22 to 44 per cent across different regions.

Describing hypertension as a “silent killer,” she noted that the condition often presents no symptoms until serious complications—such as stroke, kidney disease, heart failure, or sudden death—occur.

“Despite its scale, awareness remains low. Only about 29 per cent of Nigerians with hypertension know their status,” she said, adding that treatment and control rates hover between 12 and 33 per cent.

Dosunmu identified genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors driving the rise in cases, including high salt intake, low physical activity, obesity, alcohol use, smoking, and socioeconomic stress.

She warned: “The cost of inaction is already evident. Hypertension is no longer just a medical issue; it is a development crisis for Nigeria. When millions live with uncontrolled blood pressure, the consequences ripple beyond hospitals into families, workplaces, and the entire economy.”

To curb the epidemic, Dosunmu urged adoption of lifestyle changes, supported by nationwide interventions, community screenings, and strong public awareness campaigns. She also called on the government to prioritise hypertension control through strengthened primary healthcare, free or subsidised blood pressure checks, and affordable medications.

Additionally, she recommended establishing a National Blood Pressure Surveillance System to monitor trends and guide national policy.

Yetunde Kolawale

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.