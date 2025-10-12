Menu
News Analysis

Nigeria Eyes $2.3bn Eurobond Return Before Year-End as Global Conditions Ease

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Business Desk | October 11, 2025 – Nigeria is preparing to return to the Eurobond market before the end of 2025, seeking to raise up to $2.3 billion as global financing conditions improve following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of the year.

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, confirmed the plan in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, stating that the bond sale is scheduled for the fourth quarter, “subject to market conditions.”

“In terms of what we need, it’s $2.3 billion,” Oniha said.

If successful, the transaction would mark Nigeria’s first Eurobond issuance since December 2024, when the country raised $2.2 billion in an oversubscribed offer that drew bids more than seven times the amount on sale.

Tinubu Seeks Lawmakers’ Nod for $2.3bn External Loan

Oniha’s disclosure came a day after President Bola Tinubu asked the National Assembly to approve foreign loans totaling $2.3 billion, which he said would be raised through a combination of instruments.

Nigeria is also planning to issue its first international Sukuk — an Islamic-compliant bond — estimated at $500 million, as part of efforts to broaden its investor base and tap into growing demand for Sharia-compliant instruments.

According to Tinubu’s letter, proceeds from the foreign borrowing will support the 2025 federal budget and help refinance $1.1 billion in maturing dollar-denominated debt due next month. It is not yet clear whether the proposed Eurobond forms part of this broader financing package or represents a separate issuance.

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Renewed Appetite for Emerging Debt

Nigeria’s timing coincides with improving global funding conditions. In September 2025, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4%, marking its first reduction in more than two years.

The move has revived investor appetite for emerging-market bonds, lowered borrowing costs, and boosted risk sentiment across developing economies.

Analysts at CSL Research had earlier projected that Nigeria would take advantage of the Fed’s policy shift to re-enter the international debt market.

“Should the Fed move, it could pave the way for Nigeria’s return to the Eurobond market, following last year’s successful $2.2 billion issuance,” CSL Research said in a recent note.

Yields Tighten, Investor Confidence Rises

Nigeria’s existing Eurobonds have rallied in recent months, reflecting stronger investor confidence in the country’s fiscal and monetary reforms.

Bloomberg data shows that the yield spread over U.S. Treasuries has narrowed by nearly 300 basis points since April, the lowest level in seven years — a signal of improving risk perception and greater foreign investor interest.

The expected proceeds from the upcoming Eurobond sale are projected to finance part of the 2025 fiscal deficit and strengthen Nigeria’s foreign reserves, which have recently climbed above $42 billion, their highest level since early 2023.

DMO’s Strategy: Diversify and De-Risk

The DMO maintains that external borrowing remains central to Nigeria’s debt strategy — helping to extend debt maturities, diversify funding sources, and reduce pressure on the domestic bond market.

Nigeria’s planned return follows renewed activity by other African sovereigns. Kenya and Angola have both completed multi-billion-dollar Eurobond issuances this year, capitalizing on improved market sentiment toward emerging economies.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes.

