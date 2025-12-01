Nigeria Extends Medal Lead at West Africa Para Games in Abeokuta

By Joy Akinsanya

Abeokuta, Nov. 30, 2025 (Naija247news) — Team Nigeria continued its dominance at the ongoing West Africa Para Games in Abeokuta, winning a total of 15 medals in the Para Badminton event held at the Alake Sports Centre in Ijeja. The medal haul includes five gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals.

Nigeria claimed gold in the Stand Upper 5 (SU5) men, Standing Lower 4 (SL4) men, Wheelchair 1 men and women categories, as well as in the SU5–SL3 XD and SL4–SL3 XD mixed doubles, placing the country ahead of regional competitors. Benin Republic recorded two gold and five silver medals, while Ghana secured one gold and three bronze.

Speaking to journalists, Head Coach of Nigeria’s Para Badminton team, Mr. Olasunkanmi Adewale, expressed satisfaction with the athletes’ performance. “The para badminton team is performing exceptionally well. Nigeria’s men’s wheelchair team won gold, and they also secured both gold and silver medals in the retreats,” he said.

Adewale attributed the team’s strong performance to prior successes, noting that Nigeria dominated the All-African Para Badminton Championship, winning 10 gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze medals, which prepared them for the West Africa Para Games.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s amputee football team has qualified for the final after defeating Cameroon 1-0 in their second match at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta. The team had earlier beaten Benin Republic 11-0 in their opening match. Michael Joel scored the decisive goal against Cameroon.

Head Coach Gbenga Dosunmu expressed optimism about claiming gold and appealed for increased government support. “There are no underdogs in this sport. We want to pick the gold, but we need intervention. Without government support, we are going nowhere,” he said.

In another match, Liberia defeated Benin Republic 7-0, moving to second place on the table with four points, after a goalless draw with Cameroon in their opening game.

