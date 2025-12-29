Nigeria Executes Just 3.66% of Power Budget, Stalling Presidential Power Initiative

ABUJA, Dec. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s flagship Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) has recorded a shocking capital performance of just 3.66 percent in the 2025 budget cycle, leaving nearly all planned infrastructure upgrades unfunded and further deepening the country’s long-running electricity crisis. Budget analysts warn that the shortfall could entrench nationwide blackouts, stunt industrial output and weaken prospects for economic recovery.

Despite a federal promise to overhaul transmission lines and deliver 6,000MW by end-2024, a BudgIT budget performance review revealed that out of N411.15 billion approved for power infrastructure, only N15.03 billion was eventually released — translating to about N396.12 billion unspent. The think-tank described the wider 5.21 percent sector execution rate as “massive underspending” that crippled generation, transmission and distribution projects needed to stabilise the national grid.

Personnel and overhead costs were executed above 90 percent, but capital expenditure — the lifeblood of infrastructure delivery — received only 3.6 percent utilisation, despite accounting for more than 98 percent of the ministry’s total allocation.

“When you have a 3.66% capital execution rate in power, you’re effectively saying infrastructure development has been abandoned,” said Aisha Mohammed, energy analyst at the Centre for Development Studies. “Every naira left idle translates to billions lost in productive capacity across manufacturing, services and agriculture.”

Nigeria currently generates 3,000MW–4,500MW for over 200 million people, one of the lowest power-to-population ratios globally. Repeated grid collapses and chronic gas shortages have worsened supply gaps this year.

Businesses running on generators as grid stagnates

With inconsistent public supply, Nigerian companies spend an estimated $22 billion annually on self-generation — mostly diesel, according to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. Energy costs now consume 30–40 percent of total production expenses, eroding competitiveness against regional peers.

Manufacturers have become “mini-utilities,” Mohammed warned, noting that businesses in Ghana, Kenya and South Africa enjoy more predictable, grid-powered energy. Agricultural processing suffers heavy post-harvest losses as cold-chain storage remains diesel-dependent. Telecom operators power over 30,000 base stations using generators, an overhead frequently passed on to subscribers through rising tariffs.

Experts fault political will, funding discipline

Industry experts say the issue is less about planning and more about poor execution capacity and unreliable funding frameworks.

“Having a budget isn’t the same as having money,” argued Chinenye Ajayi, team lead, Power & Infrastructure at Olaniwun Ajayi LP. “We have seen government mobilise resources quickly for other priorities. What is lacking is political will, project prioritisation and credible models to attract private capital.”

BudgIT’s report noted that 96 percent of capital funds were unutilised, suggesting the sector prioritised administrative stability over infrastructure rollout — “stability that was fundamentally superficial.”

The Presidential Power Initiative, launched in February 2024 with an $800 million commitment, had targeted a step-by-step upgrade of transmission capacity, including an initial 272MW enhancement, as part of a broader plan to reach 25,000MW by 2025. Nearly two years later, much of that ambition remains unrealised.

Economic impact could escalate without urgent action

With FX volatility, inflation, and logistics pressure already squeezing businesses, analysts warn that weak power delivery could stall GDP growth, frustrate job creation and accelerate factory shutdowns.

Ajayi adds that progress is still possible if government addresses financing confidence, accelerates counterpart funding, resolves gas-to-power bottlenecks and builds investor trust through enforceable guarantees.

“Without clarity on funding and investor assurance, reforms will continue to exist on paper — while the grid keeps failing in practice,” she said.

