Nigeria, EU to deepen defence ties to tackle security challenges

Abuja, Dec. 18, 2025 (NAN) Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have agreed to deepen defence collaboration to address Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba, indicated this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mignot congratulated the CDS on his recent appointment and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s security efforts.

“Nigeria remains a critical partner for the European Union, with 19 out of the 27 EU member states maintaining diplomatic presence in the country,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing EU-supported initiatives in peace-building, governance and political stability across Nigeria.

Responding, Oluyede expressed appreciation for the EU’s support, noting that the proposed security engagement would mark a shift from the current focus on the Multinational Joint Task Force.

“We welcome the EU’s direct engagement with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and urge a fast-tracked process, as the nation continues to grapple with multi-faceted security challenges,” the CDS said.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both parties to strengthening defence cooperation as part of broader efforts to enhance national and regional security. (NAN)

(www.nannews.ng)