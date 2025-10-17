Nigeria, EU Deepen Educational Partnership Under €570m Erasmus+ Programme

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening educational collaboration with the European Union (EU) under the €570 million Erasmus+ Programme, a flagship initiative designed to enhance education, innovation, and human capital development across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, announced this in a post on the ministry’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, describing the Erasmus+ Programme as a “transformative platform” that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to expand access to quality higher education and global learning opportunities for Nigerian students and academics.

Over 500 Nigerians Benefited Since 2021

Alausa noted that Nigeria’s participation in the Erasmus+ Programme since 2021 has continued to produce tangible results. According to him, over 500 Nigerian students, researchers, and lecturers have benefited from fully funded scholarships and academic exchange opportunities in leading European universities.

He added that the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the European Union and other relevant stakeholders, is working to broaden participation nationwide, ensuring that more Nigerians — particularly from underserved regions — can access international learning and research opportunities that encourage innovation, cross-cultural collaboration, and institutional excellence.

EU Reaffirms Commitment to Education and Youth Development

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos, reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to supporting education, youth empowerment, and research partnerships in Nigeria.

Vergos highlighted Nigeria’s active involvement in 11 ongoing Erasmus+ projects focusing on STEM education, digital skills, entrepreneurship, and institutional capacity building. He described these initiatives as “crucial to Africa’s knowledge-driven future” and emphasized that the EU remains a committed partner in fostering sustainable development through education and innovation.

Aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda

Alausa reiterated that educational partnerships such as Erasmus+ align with President Tinubu’s broader Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to improve quality education, global competitiveness, and skills development for Nigeria’s youth.

He emphasized that by connecting Nigerian institutions to international networks, the programme not only enhances academic standards but also contributes to the country’s economic diversification and innovation capacity.

Background on Erasmus+

The Erasmus+ Programme, launched by the European Commission, supports education, training, youth, and sport worldwide. It funds academic exchanges, capacity-building projects, and collaborative research to strengthen ties between Europe and partner countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Since Nigeria joined the initiative in 2021, universities such as University of Lagos, Ahmadu Bello University, and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, have participated in Erasmus+ partnerships aimed at improving academic mobility, digital literacy, and institutional governance.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.