Nigeria Engages Burkina Faso Over Detained C-130 Aircraft and 11 Soldiers

ABUJA, Dec. 14, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Government has confirmed that discussions are ongoing over the detention of a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft and 11 military personnel by Burkina Faso, noting that neither the plane nor the soldiers have yet been released.

The aircraft and crew were seized last Monday following what the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) described as a precautionary landing in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, due to technical faults while en route to Portugal for maintenance.

However, the Burkina Faso government and the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) claimed the Hercules plane entered their airspace without prior clearance, prompting the emergency landing and subsequent seizure.

Speaking on Sunday, December 14, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said the federal government is actively engaging Burkinabe authorities to resolve the matter through diplomatic channels.

“We are engaging them, but they are yet to be released,” Ebienfa stated, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken over negotiations to ensure the safe return of both the aircraft and the military personnel. Following the takeover, the Nigerian Air Force has remained silent on the situation.

Sources indicated that retired NAF pilots contacted for comment cautioned against speculation, noting that public assumptions could jeopardize ongoing government-to-government discussions.

“In such situations, when the facts of the discussions are not clear, assuming a conclusion may jeopardize the negotiations and create avoidable risks. We should wait for the outcome,” said one retired officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Burkina Faso and other Sahel states, including Mali and Niger, which were suspended from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following military takeovers, may be using the incident as leverage amid ongoing ECOWAS trade and movement blockades.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.