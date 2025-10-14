Menu
Nigeria Dominate Benin 3-0 in Final Group C FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier at Uyo

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Uyo, Nigeria — Nigeria continued their impressive CAF qualifying campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 3-0 lead over Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Super Eagles, playing in front of a raucous home crowd, have looked dominant throughout the encounter, with Victor Osimhen once again spearheading the attack. The Nigerian striker’s clinical finishing has been a thorn in Benin’s defense, though a close-range header from Osimhen was brilliantly denied by Benin’s goalkeeper Dandjinou in the 73rd minute.

Osimhen’s relentless pressure drew a yellow card for Benin’s C. Houtondji in the 78th minute after a tug from behind as the forward prepared to charge toward goal.

Head coach’s tactical adjustments were evident as Nigeria made a double substitution in the 76th minute, bringing on Onyemaechi and Onyeka for Adams and Sanusi, keeping fresh legs on the pitch with two substitutions still available.

With the game approaching its final stages, Nigeria’s dominance is clear, signaling a likely clean sheet and a crucial win in Group C as they edge closer to securing their spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Fans are still on the edge of their seats as the Super Eagles look to finish the match in style.

