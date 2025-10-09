Nigeria Dismisses World Bank’s 139 Million Poverty Estimate as “Unrealistic and Misleading”

When the World Bank released its October 2025 Nigeria Development Update titled “From Policy to People: Bringing the Reform Gains Home,” it expected a sober policy discussion. Instead, it ignited a political firestorm.

The report, unveiled in Abuja last week, estimated that 139 million Nigerians — roughly 62 percent of the population — are living below the international poverty line of $2.15 per day. The World Bank praised Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but warned that “positive macroeconomic momentum has yet to bring relief to most households.”

“Growth is picking up, revenues are rising, and debt vulnerabilities are easing,” said Mathew Verghis, the Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria. “But inflation and weak purchasing power mean that most families have not yet felt the gains of reform.”

For context, this figure represents an increase from the 133 million Nigerians classified as multidimensionally poor in the 2022 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) survey. To many Nigerians, the difference is not just numbers — it is the widening gap between economic promise and daily reality.

Presidency Pushes Back: “The Figure is Unrealistic”

Barely 24 hours after the World Bank’s presentation, the Presidency rejected the poverty estimate outright, calling it “unrealistic, mathematically impossible, and detached from Nigerian realities.”

In an official statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, accused the World Bank of using “armchair modelling and obsolete datasets.”

“The World Bank must recognize that poverty measurement using $2.15 per day does not reflect our informal economy,” Onanuga wrote. “Millions of Nigerians earn and spend outside the formal cash economy. It is misleading to impose a Western consumption model on a society where self-production, barter, and community support are strong.”

He argued that recent reforms — including the removal of petrol subsidy, foreign exchange unification, and the restructuring of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) — have strengthened fiscal stability and boosted monthly revenue allocations to states, which now exceed ₦2 trillion for the first time in history.

“Under Tinubu, states are more fiscally independent, the naira is stabilizing, and food production incentives are underway,” Onanuga said. “The World Bank’s numbers tell only half the story.”

Experts and Analysts: “Don’t Dismiss the Data — Fix the Disconnect”

Economists and policy analysts, however, urged the government not to focus on denial but on delivery.

Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), said the Bank’s data may not be exact, but it captures a real problem.

“We can dispute the precision, but not the pattern,” Yusuf told Naija247news. “Nigeria’s poverty is deep, and reforms take time to trickle down. The lesson from the report is to strengthen social safety nets and local production, not to attack the messenger.”

Prof. Akpan Ekpo, a former Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management, said poverty is not just an income issue but a structural one.

“You can’t reform your way out of poverty overnight,” he said. “Macroeconomic gains must be matched by microeconomic inclusion — in jobs, education, power supply, and healthcare.”

For Teslim Shitta-Bey, Chief Economist at Proshare Nigeria, the controversy reveals a “trust deficit between government and data institutions.”

“The Presidency’s reaction is understandable politically,” he said. “But poverty numbers are not propaganda tools. They are policy tools. If the figure is high, it is a call to action, not a reason for outrage.”

Reform Gains and the Price of Transition

The World Bank’s report recognized Nigeria’s economic improvements: inflation is slowing, reserves have risen to $41 billion, and the debt-service ratio has dropped from 90% to about 50% within two years. Tax-to-GDP ratio also improved from 10% to 13.5%, driven largely by the FIRS reforms under Dr. Zacch Adedeji.

However, these fiscal wins coexist with pain on the streets. Food prices have surged — rice, garri, and maize have doubled within a year. Electricity tariffs and transport costs remain high. For millions of Nigerians, daily survival has become a negotiation between inflation and exhaustion.

In Kano, a mother of four, Aisha Abdullahi, says the economic jargon means little to her.

“They say the naira is stronger, but my pocket is weaker,” she said. “We spend everything on food. There’s nothing left for school fees.”

Her sentiment echoes across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Jos — where transporters, traders, and teachers speak of a recovery they have yet to feel.

How the World Bank Measured Poverty

The World Bank’s $2.15 benchmark is a global standard, based on 2017 purchasing power parity (PPP) — roughly equivalent to ₦3,000 per day today. This standard allows comparisons across countries but often clashes with local realities, especially in economies with high informal activity.

The Presidency insists that Nigeria’s poverty should be assessed through domestic multidimensional metrics, which factor in access to education, healthcare, and living conditions — not just cash income. But the Bank counters that both measures show the same direction: millions are being left behind despite reform gains.

“The goal of reform,” Verghis said, “is not just macroeconomic stability but human welfare. Nigeria’s progress must reach the household level.”

Beyond Numbers: The Human Toll

Behind every statistic are human stories.

At Ojuelegba Market in Lagos, 29-year-old trader Chinedu Okorie says he has not eaten meat in three weeks.

“If they say 139 million are poor, maybe I’m one of them,” he laughs bitterly. “We don’t argue about reports here. We argue about garri price.”

In Maiduguri, still recovering from a decade of conflict, Hauwa, a widow, says government handouts have not reached her. “They register us for aid but we never get it,” she said. “Maybe we are the people in those World Bank numbers.”

Bridging Policy and People

Experts say Nigeria’s next challenge is to ensure that the “Renewed Hope” reforms translate into real household gains. Three priorities are repeatedly mentioned:

1. Expand Social Protection: Scale up conditional cash transfers, rural micro-loans, and youth employment schemes to reach at least 20 million vulnerable households.

2. Tackle Food Inflation Structurally: Reduce logistics costs, expand irrigation, secure farmlands, and support fertilizer subsidies for smallholders.

3. Enhance Data Transparency: Integrate national and international poverty tracking systems to harmonize data and build trust.

“If we can measure poverty together, we can fight it together,” said Dr. Zainab Usman, Director of the Africa Policy Centre at Carnegie Endowment. “Rejecting data doesn’t erase hunger.”

Reform, Responsibility, and Reality

President Tinubu’s administration insists it is on the right track. Tax simplification, industrial policies, the CNG initiative, and the Nigeria Education Loan Fund are cited as proof of a compassionate reform agenda.

But economists warn that unless inclusive growth accelerates, Nigeria risks widening its inequality gap despite macro stability.

“Reforms create winners and losers,” said Oluseun Onigbinde, founder of BudgIT. “The winners — investors, government, banks — are visible. The losers — low-income earners — are invisible. That imbalance fuels social frustration.”

Conclusion: Data, Dignity, and Development

The clash between the Presidency and the World Bank is more than a technical dispute — it’s a struggle over who defines Nigeria’s reality. For policymakers, numbers must inspire accountability; for citizens, they must reflect lived truth.

Whether the true number is 129 million or 139 million, one fact is indisputable: too many Nigerians are still trapped in poverty amid rising hope. The challenge before Nigeria is not to deny the data — but to defeat the deprivation it represents.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.