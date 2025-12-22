Nigeria Declares Kidnappers, Armed Groups as Terrorists in Major Security Policy Shift

The Federal Government has formally designated kidnappers and violent armed groups as terrorists, marking a significant escalation in Nigeria’s response to mass abductions, attacks on farmers, and persistent rural insecurity.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during the Federal Government’s end-of-year press briefing in Abuja.

The decision represents a clear shift from treating widespread kidnappings and rural violence as conventional criminal acts to confronting them under full counterterrorism frameworks, with expanded operational powers for security agencies.

“Henceforth, any armed group or individual that kidnaps our children, attacks our farmers, and terrorises our communities is officially classified and will be dealt with as a terrorist,” Idris said.

According to the minister, the new designation ends years of what he described as ambiguous nomenclature surrounding violent non-state actors operating across the country.

“The era of ambiguous nomenclature is over. If you terrorise our people, whether you are a group or an individual, you are a terrorist and will be classified as such. There is no name hiding under this again,” he added.

Idris explained that the policy shift would significantly strengthen intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination, and operational speed, allowing security forces to respond more decisively to threats.

He noted that improved collaboration among security and intelligence agencies had already produced tangible results, revealing that two of the most internationally wanted criminals were captured in 2025 through coordinated operations.

As part of broader efforts to secure rural communities, the minister also announced the deployment of trained and fully equipped forest guards across vulnerable areas. According to him, the forest guards will combine surveillance, local intelligence, and rapid-response capabilities to deny criminal groups access to forests and remote locations commonly used as hideouts.

The initiative, he said, is designed to disrupt criminal supply routes, dismantle camps, and restore confidence among farming communities that have borne the brunt of insecurity.

Idris further disclosed the arrest of the ISWAP leader residing in Nigeria, describing him as one of the most wanted terrorists on the African continent, with a substantial bounty placed on him by the United States.

“The most internationally wanted criminals, the ISWAP head residing in Nigeria, has been captured through the coordination of all the security agencies and the intelligence community,” he said.

He recalled the earlier capture of Abu Barra, another high-profile terrorist, stressing that both arrests were achieved through joint operations involving the Office of the National Security Adviser and multiple security agencies.

According to the minister, the suspects are currently facing prosecution.

“As we speak today, this gentleman, together with his chief of staff, is undergoing his day in court, and he will get justice that befits them,” Idris said.

By formally classifying kidnappers as terrorists, the Federal Government is signalling a zero-tolerance stance on abductions and rural violence, while broadening the legal and operational tools available to security forces.

The move is expected to reshape Nigeria’s internal security strategy, particularly in rural and agrarian regions where insecurity has disrupted livelihoods, food production, and local economies.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.