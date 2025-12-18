Nigeria Customs Seizes 3,453 Parcels of Cannabis in Ogun, Hands Over to NDLEA

By Ige Adekunle

Idiroko (Ogun), Dec. 17, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has intercepted 3,453 parcels of Cannabis sativa with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N435,078,000 in various locations across the state.

The Area Comptroller, Mr. Oladapo Afeni, disclosed this while handing over the seized drugs to Mr. Olaniyi Ekundayo, Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idiroko Special Area Command, on Wednesday.

According to Afeni, the seizure was achieved through six intelligence-driven operations conducted between December 4 and Monday, targeting multiple locations across Ogun State.

“The seizure of narcotics, including Cannabis sativa and Crystal Meth, is worrisome, given their destructive impact on youth, public health, and national security. However, we are handing over the seized drugs to NDLEA for further investigation and action,” he said.

The Area Comptroller reiterated the command’s commitment to combating smuggling activities that threaten the nation’s health and security.

In his response, Commander Ekundayo affirmed that the NDLEA would continue to collaborate with the Customs Service in the fight against illicit drugs that endanger the youth.

“I commend the men and officers of the Ogun 1 Area Command for this huge seizure. These drugs would have caused further disaster, especially among our young people,” Ekundayo added.

The collaboration between the NCS and NDLEA demonstrates the ongoing commitment of law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to protect citizens from the growing threat of narcotics and smuggling.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.