Nigeria Customs Introduces Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit for International Travelers

Abuja, Jan. 7, 2026 (NAN) — The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a framework to grant safe passage to personal vehicles temporarily imported or transiting through Nigeria by international travelers, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, through a statement issued by the NCS spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, on all verified social media platforms of the service.

“This initiative is designed to ease cross-border movement, reinforce Nigeria’s compliance with international obligations, and strengthen trade facilitation and regional integration,” Maiwada said.

Legal Backing and International Compliance

The NCS clarified that the new framework is backed by Sections 142, 143, 144, and 245 of the NCS Act, 2023, and is aligned with international conventions and protocols, including:

Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC)

UN TIR Convention (1975)

Istanbul Convention (1990)

ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and Establishment

World Customs Organization (WCO) Guidelines on Temporary Admission

Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) regulations

Eligibility and Process

The framework covers all personal, non-commercial vehicles belonging to international travelers, whether visiting Nigeria for tourism, diplomatic, business, or personal purposes.

Travelers are required to present:

Valid international passport

International driver’s license

Vehicle registration documents

Insurance papers

CPD (Carnet de Passages en Douane)

Upon verification, the NCS will issue a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for up to 90 days, electronically recorded in the Customs system. Travelers may also apply for a 30-day extension subject to approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller.

Conditions and Compliance

Vehicles admitted under the program are free to move across Nigeria, but cannot be sold, leased, transferred, modified, or used for commercial purposes.

At exit, travelers must present both the vehicle and the approved Customs Temporary Admission Declaration. In the event of an accident, theft, or breakdown, the nearest Customs office must be notified immediately for documentation and guidance.

“The initiative underscores NCS’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and legitimate facilitation of travel, while enhancing Nigeria’s role in cross-border cooperation and regional integration,” Maiwada said.

