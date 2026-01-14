Nigeria Consider Defensive, Counterattacking Strategy Against Hosts Morocco in AFCON Semi-Final

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

LAGOS, Jan. 13, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria could adopt a more cautious, counterattacking strategy when they face hosts Morocco in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final, head coach Eric Chelle said, signalling a tactical shift as fatigue begins to weigh on his squad.

The Super Eagles, finalists at the 2023 AFCON, have been one of the tournament’s most prolific sides with 14 goals scored. However, they now confront a Moroccan team that has yet to concede a single goal from open play, underlining the scale of the challenge awaiting them.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chelle acknowledged that his players may not be able to sustain their usual high-intensity approach against the hosts.

“I feel that my squad is tired, so I may have to change my approach,” the 48-year-old former Mali international said. “We might let Morocco have the ball and wait for them.”

Chelle stressed that Nigeria’s game plan would not revolve solely around stopping Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz, who has scored five goals in five consecutive matches and has been decisive for Morocco throughout the tournament.

Instead, the Nigerian coach suggested a compact, low-block setup, particularly in the first half, aimed at frustrating Morocco before increasing attacking intent later in the game.

“We have seen that they struggle when they come up against a low block,” Chelle said. “I think we will start like that. We will try to hold on in the first half and then play our game in the second half.”

Morocco booked their semi-final place with a narrow 1–0 victory over Tanzania in the round of 16, sealed by a late Diaz strike, before delivering a more commanding 2–0 win against Cameroon. It is their first appearance at this stage of the AFCON since 2004.

Nigeria’s route to the semi-final has been equally demanding. After missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the Super Eagles have revived confidence by edging Tunisia 3–2 in a thrilling Group C encounter before dispatching Algeria 2–0 in the quarter-final.

Chelle was quick to note that Morocco present a different tactical problem from Algeria.

“Algeria and Morocco are two good teams with good players, but Morocco doesn’t play like Algeria, and Walid Regragui isn’t Vladimir Petkovic,” he said. “I will have to work, and my group too, to beat this team tomorrow.”

Nigeria will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi, who is suspended, a blow to their midfield stability. Much of the attacking responsibility will again fall on striker Victor Osimhen, who has scored four goals at the tournament, and winger Ademola Lookman, who has registered four assists.

As the Super Eagles prepare for a hostile atmosphere against the hosts, Wednesday’s semi-final is shaping up as a tactical duel — one that could hinge on patience, discipline, and the ability to strike decisively on the counter.